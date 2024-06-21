Spie: several tunnels modernized in Austria

Spie has been chosen to modernize the electrotechnical equipment of a chain of tunnels on a major north-south transit route in Austria, the French engineering group announced on Friday.



The multi-technical services provider said it had been chosen by the Austrian financing company for freeways and expressways (Asfinag) to renew the equipment and safety systems of tunnels on a 14-kilometre stretch.



As part of the project, the group plans to renovate 500 distribution cabinets, 2,500 lighting fixtures, 64 fans and 100 emergency call stations.



Other safety equipment will include emergency power supplies, alarm and public address systems, extinguishing devices and radio installations.



The new cable installations are expected to reach a total length of around 800 kilometers.



In order to maintain traffic flow on the A10 freeway, one of the country's main traffic arteries, much of the work is being carried out without interrupting traffic.



Work is scheduled to run until summer 2025.



