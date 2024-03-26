Bern, 26 March 2024 - SPIE Switzerland, a subsidiary of the SPIE Group, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces that it has achieved the Cisco Gold Provider certification. With this achievement, SPIE Switzerland has demonstrated its superior service and support capabilities and is poised to offer and deliver an extensive range of Cisco managed services to its customers.

The certification was delivered on 14 February 2024, when SPIE ICS AG, the Swiss digital services subsidiary of SPIE, successfully passed the necessary audit for the third Cisco-powered service, namely Campus Access. This audit served as the prerequisite for SPIE's migration to the Cisco Gold Provider status.

After achieving a first level of certification and being Cisco Select Provider for 2.5 years, SPIE ICS AG's commitment to excellence and continuous improvement led to the attainment of the second level of certification in August 2023: Cisco Premier Provider certification. Now, six months later, SPIE has reached the highest level of certification, Cisco Gold Provider.

With this certification, SPIE ICS AG is poised to offer and deliver an extensive range of Cisco managed services to its customers. This includes Meraki Access, Meraki Secure (branded as cello:connect business), and Cisco Campus Access, using the Cisco Powered Service (CPS) brand.

Earning the highest Cisco Provider level showcases SPIE's robust infrastructure, streamlined processes, comprehensive documentation, active and referenceable customer base and proficient skills necessary to deliver superior managed services.

Jose van Dijk, Vice President, EMEA Partner Sales and Routes to Market at Cisco comments: "We are delighted to welcome SPIE to the very select group of Cisco partners who have achieved Cisco Gold Provider status. To accomplish this only six months after achieving Premier Provider certification really demonstrates their dedication to offering the widest range of managed services to our customers. We appreciate their continued investment in our partnership and are excited about growing our joint business together in the EMEA region."

"Our achievement of the Cisco Gold Provider certification reaffirms SPIE's dedication to delivering top-tier managed services to our customers," stated Christophe Francey, Chief Technology Officer at SPIE ICS AG."This milestone not only strengthens our reputation as a reliable local partner but also underscores our commitment to providing excellent support to organizations wishing to outsource infrastructure and communication services as they navigate their technological journey."

In addition to the current offerings, SPIE plans to expand its managed services portfolio by incorporating more solutions in the near future.

To learn more about the managed services available within SPIE ICS AG's cello:suite, please visit: https://spie.ch/cello-en