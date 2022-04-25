Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SPIE SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPIE   FR0012757854

SPIE SA

(SPIE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/25 05:01:50 am EDT
22.24 EUR   -1.16%
04:29aUK : SPIE awarded five-year Facility Management contract with NHS National Services Scotland
PU
04/21SPIE : migrates the Sakata data center infrastructures to the Azure cloud
PU
04/20SPIE : (6) 2021 Universal Registration Document
PU
UK : SPIE awarded five-year Facility Management contract with NHS National Services Scotland

04/25/2022 | 04:29am EDT
London, 25 April 2022 - SPIE UK, a subsidiary of SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has been appointed by NHS National Services Scotland to deliver planned and reactive maintenance of mechanical and electrical assets across 9 National Services Scotland (NSS) properties in Glasgow, Scotland.

Under the five-year contract (Three plus Two), SPIE UK will be responsible for managing mechanical and electrical assets and will undertake planned and reactive maintenance. Sustainability is at the forefront of the work, which includes collaborating with the NHS Energy team to develop and promote energy conservation and technology improvements throughout the term of the contract.

Properties included within the scope represent critical infrastructure for the running of NHS services throughout Scotland, including NHS 24 call centres and the National Distribution Centres which distributes essential stock to hospitals throughout Scotland. To further add value, SPIE UK will be supplying energy management services to NHS NSS. The SPIE UK team will be offering building energy surveys, an introduction of an energy management platform, behavioral analysis, and life cycle analysis.

Jim Skivington, Divisional Managing Director at SPIE UK said, "NHS National Services Scotland works at the heart of the health service, providing national strategic support services and expert advice to NHS Scotland. SPIE UK being awarded this five-year contract is a testament to our excellence in delivering a range of specialist planned, reactive and statutory maintenance and Facility Management services. With our combined engineering ingenuity, excellent management capabilities and technological know-how, SPIE is best placed to deliver these works efficiently."

Paul Donnelly, Contracts & CAFM Manager at NHS National Services Scotland, said, "We have a duty to provide service excellence across our estate, therefore we needed a partner who could demonstrate that they could meet the compliance and operational demand criteria to the highest level. SPIE UK's technical and engineering expertise gives us the confidence that they'll deliver both an engineering solution and sustainability expertise in the servicing and operation of our assets and ultimately promoting energy conservation across our properties."

Disclaimer

SPIE SA published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 08:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
