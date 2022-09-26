Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SPIE SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPIE   FR0012757854

SPIE SA

(SPIE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:41 2022-09-26 am EDT
21.44 EUR   -0.46%
05:05aUK : SPIE wins new contract for North Lanarkshire Council CCTV maintenance and upgrades
PU
09/02SPIE : and EasyVista strengthen their partnership to offer an innovative and secure “services management” solution
PU
09/01SPIE : Belgium and SPIE Nederland work together to supply and install four CADO® emergency gates in the Quatre Bras tunnel in Brussels
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK : SPIE wins new contract for North Lanarkshire Council CCTV maintenance and upgrades

09/26/2022 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London, 26 September 2022 -SPIE UK, a subsidiary of SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has today announced a new contract with North Lanarkshire Council to service and maintain Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and related services in various sites across North Lanarkshire.

For the CCTV contract, North Lanarkshire Council has appointed SPIE UK on a planned servicing and maintenance basis to carry out reactive repairs to the council's CCTV cameras. Stemming from a long-standing relationship of over 25 years with the council, SPIE UK will be delivering services for a duration of two years with an optional one-year extension.

To add further value, the project also includes measured term maintenance across intruder alarms and access control systems including monitoring of signalling and associated systems. SPIE UK's longstanding expertise in providing fire and security solutions, life safety and security applications including CCTV, intruder alarms, access control and more played an important role in North Lanarkshire council's decision making. SPIE's solutions ensure clients are properly protected with an emphasis placed on providing cost effective solutions incorporating the latest technologies with an impartial approach to product selection.

David Lindsay, Operations Manager, at SPIE UK, said "We are delighted to be continuing our tradition of delivering high quality planned servicing and maintenance in North Lanarkshire by upgrading the council's CCTV and delivering related services. Ensuring that the council has the right solution that protects its residents and employees around the clock, 365 days a year, is our number one priority, and with our proven capability in providing security applications, we are confident that we can provide effective security solutions utilising the latest technology.''

Graeme Good, Business Manager at North Lanarkshire Council, added "Once again the SPIE UK team has shown exemplary professionalism in the way that they have worked with our team. We feel confident that SPIE UK will help to guarantee that safety across the council meets our specific needs along with maximising security protection."

Disclaimer

SPIE SA published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 09:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPIE SA
05:05aUK : SPIE wins new contract for North Lanarkshire Council CCTV maintenance and upgrades
PU
09/02SPIE : and EasyVista strengthen their partnership to offer an innovative and secure &ldquo..
PU
09/01SPIE : Belgium and SPIE Nederland work together to supply and install four CADO® emergency..
PU
08/31SPIE : wins a historic contract for the maintenance of all of TotalEnergies' offshore inst..
PU
08/25CONTRIBUTION TO THE ENERGY TRANSITIO : SPIE is implementing more sections of the 380 kV hi..
PU
07/29SPIE SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/29TRANSCRIPT : SPIE SA, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
07/292022 HALF-YEAR RESULTS : Very strong performance
PU
07/29SPIE : PR - SPIE - 2022 Half Year Results
PU
07/29SPIE SA : Half-year results
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIE SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 904 M 7 685 M 7 685 M
Net income 2022 227 M 220 M 220 M
Net Debt 2022 1 297 M 1 261 M 1 261 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 3 509 M 3 412 M 3 412 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 45 803
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart SPIE SA
Duration : Period :
SPIE SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 21,54 €
Average target price 28,00 €
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gauthier Louette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Vanhove Director-Administrative & Finance
Regine Stachelhaus Independent Director
Bertrand Finet Independent Director
Sandrine Téran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIE SA-5.19%3 412
VINCI-9.31%46 235
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-1.98%32 174
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.40%30 710
QUANTA SERVICES12.30%18 416
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.49%18 113