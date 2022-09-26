UK : SPIE wins new contract for North Lanarkshire Council CCTV maintenance and upgrades

London, 26 September 2022 - SPIE UK, a subsidiary of SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has today announced a new contract with North Lanarkshire Council to service and maintain Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and related services in various sites across North Lanarkshire.

For the CCTV contract, North Lanarkshire Council has appointed SPIE UK on a planned servicing and maintenance basis to carry out reactive repairs to the council's CCTV cameras. Stemming from a long-standing relationship of over 25 years with the council, SPIE UK will be delivering services for a duration of two years with an optional one-year extension.

To add further value, the project also includes measured term maintenance across intruder alarms and access control systems including monitoring of signalling and associated systems. SPIE UK's longstanding expertise in providing fire and security solutions, life safety and security applications including CCTV, intruder alarms, access control and more played an important role in North Lanarkshire council's decision making. SPIE's solutions ensure clients are properly protected with an emphasis placed on providing cost effective solutions incorporating the latest technologies with an impartial approach to product selection.

David Lindsay, Operations Manager, at SPIE UK, said "We are delighted to be continuing our tradition of delivering high quality planned servicing and maintenance in North Lanarkshire by upgrading the council's CCTV and delivering related services. Ensuring that the council has the right solution that protects its residents and employees around the clock, 365 days a year, is our number one priority, and with our proven capability in providing security applications, we are confident that we can provide effective security solutions utilising the latest technology.''

Graeme Good, Business Manager at North Lanarkshire Council, added "Once again the SPIE UK team has shown exemplary professionalism in the way that they have worked with our team. We feel confident that SPIE UK will help to guarantee that safety across the council meets our specific needs along with maximising security protection."

