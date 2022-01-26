United Kingdom : SPIE awarded new contract for mechanical and electrical infrastructure for new Boclair Academy

London, 26 January 2022 - SPIE UK, a subsidiary of SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has today announced a new contract with McLaughlin and Harvey relating to the new Boclair Academy in Bearsden. The contract covers Mechanical & Electrical work to deliver a state-of-the-art learning environment for 1,050 pupils, complete with a large entrance atrium, flexible learning zones, performance spaces and dining areas.

The project encompasses a range of mechanical and electrical work throughout a new two-storey building which is set for completion by summer 2022. Located in Bearsden, the new Boclair Academy will be built within the grounds of the existing school, with the current school building in use during the scheme before being demolished upon its completion.

The contract is being delivered via the SCAPE Construction Framework, a public sector partnership established to develop and deliver value for money property solutions for its public sector partners. SPIE UK's local specialist BIM team is engaging with the client's design team and its supply chain partners throughout the pre-construction stage. Providing engineering from the early stages of the activities will deliver a range of benefits, from reducing the risks of working on-site and mitigating against costly changes to the design, to helping to deliver carbon reductions.

Jim Skivington, Divisional Managing Director at SPIE UK, said "We are delighted to be continuing our tradition of delivering high quality facilities management and M&E services in East Dunbartonshire by being a part of the new Boclair Academy scheme. Bringing specialist skills to bear, such as our advanced BIM capabilities, we are confident that we can help to deliver innovative designs and solutions that also provide value for money."

Neil Kemp, Senior Project Manager at McLaughlin and Harvey, added "The construction of the new Boclair Academy comes with a number of challenges, but we know that the SPIE UK team is well equipped to help us tackle them. Having a locally based team of BIM experts and the strength of their experience in education are both major pluses and we have confidence that they will deliver to the highest professional standards."