  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SPIE SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPIE   FR0012757854

SPIE SA

(SPIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Kingdom : SPIE awarded new contract for mechanical and electrical infrastructure for new Boclair Academy

01/26/2022 | 09:37am EST
United Kingdom : SPIE awarded new contract for mechanical and electrical infrastructure for new Boclair Academy

London, 26 January 2022 - SPIE UK, a subsidiary of SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has today announced a new contract with McLaughlin and Harvey relating to the new Boclair Academy in Bearsden. The contract covers Mechanical & Electrical work to deliver a state-of-the-art learning environment for 1,050 pupils, complete with a large entrance atrium, flexible learning zones, performance spaces and dining areas.

The project encompasses a range of mechanical and electrical work throughout a new two-storey building which is set for completion by summer 2022. Located in Bearsden, the new Boclair Academy will be built within the grounds of the existing school, with the current school building in use during the scheme before being demolished upon its completion.

The contract is being delivered via the SCAPE Construction Framework, a public sector partnership established to develop and deliver value for money property solutions for its public sector partners. SPIE UK's local specialist BIM team is engaging with the client's design team and its supply chain partners throughout the pre-construction stage. Providing engineering from the early stages of the activities will deliver a range of benefits, from reducing the risks of working on-site and mitigating against costly changes to the design, to helping to deliver carbon reductions.

Jim Skivington, Divisional Managing Director at SPIE UK, said "We are delighted to be continuing our tradition of delivering high quality facilities management and M&E services in East Dunbartonshire by being a part of the new Boclair Academy scheme. Bringing specialist skills to bear, such as our advanced BIM capabilities, we are confident that we can help to deliver innovative designs and solutions that also provide value for money."

Neil Kemp, Senior Project Manager at McLaughlin and Harvey, added "The construction of the new Boclair Academy comes with a number of challenges, but we know that the SPIE UK team is well equipped to help us tackle them. Having a locally based team of BIM experts and the strength of their experience in education are both major pluses and we have confidence that they will deliver to the highest professional standards."

Disclaimer

SPIE SA published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 14:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 027 M 7 924 M 7 924 M
Net income 2021 180 M 203 M 203 M
Net Debt 2021 1 312 M 1 479 M 1 479 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 3,01%
Capitalization 3 282 M 3 703 M 3 701 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 45 851
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart SPIE SA
Duration : Period :
SPIE SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 20,18 €
Average target price 26,40 €
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gauthier Louette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michel Delville Director-Finance & Administrative
Peter James Mason Senior Independent Director
Regine Stachelhaus Independent Director
Bertrand Finet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIE SA-11.18%3 703
VINCI2.85%61 118
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.57%36 170
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.00%35 144
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.29%22 728
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD7.67%20 829