United Kingdom : SPIE wins new contract for mechanical and HVAC services for three Altrad Babcock buildings

London, 25 October 2022 - SPIE UK, a subsidiary of SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has today announced a new contract with Altrad Babcock, a specialist in the delivery of engineering, aftermarket, and upgrade services to the energy industry. The contract supplies facilities management services to three buildings located in Renfrew, Renfrewshire.

As part of the contract, SPIE UK will be responsible for completing mechanical and HVAC works, reactive services, planned and preventative maintenance as well as lifecycle projects to three separate buildings, one of which incorporates a large manufacturing facility.

This is the first contract that SPIE UK has carried out for Altrad Babcock. Due to the high priority nature of the works carried out on site, this will require close management and communication for access and the delivery of planned preventative maintenance duties.

Gerard Hattie, Operations Manager at SPIE UK, said "This new commission highlights Altrad Babcock's trust in SPIE UK's track record for delivering successful project outcomes. We're excited to showcase our expertise by using our collective mechanical and HVAC engineering skills, applying best engineering practices and full compliance with the relevant codes of practice and legislation to deliver a functional and efficient service"

Graeme Dowson, Head of FM, Travel & Fleet at Altrad Babcock, said "While looking for a partner to deliver effective FM services, it is clear that SPIE UK has an incredible specialist team who are able to deliver against our precise requirements. We are confident that this new partnership with SPIE UK will enable us to successfully complete the project at the highest possible standard - we look forward to seeing the results"

