Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SPIE SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPIE   FR0012757854

SPIE SA

(SPIE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:27 2022-10-24 am EDT
22.94 EUR   +0.53%
04:50aUnited Kingdom : SPIE wins new contract for mechanical and HVAC services for three Altrad Babcock buildings
PU
10/05France : SPIE launches its “Security Operations Center”, reaffirming its position as a cybersecurity stakeholder
PU
10/04Belgium : SPIE wins new 15-year energy performance contract for the Flagey Building
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Kingdom : SPIE wins new contract for mechanical and HVAC services for three Altrad Babcock buildings

10/24/2022 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London, 25 October 2022 - SPIE UK, a subsidiary of SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has today announced a new contract with Altrad Babcock, a specialist in the delivery of engineering, aftermarket, and upgrade services to the energy industry. The contract supplies facilities management services to three buildings located in Renfrew, Renfrewshire.

As part of the contract, SPIE UK will be responsible for completing mechanical and HVAC works, reactive services, planned and preventative maintenance as well as lifecycle projects to three separate buildings, one of which incorporates a large manufacturing facility.

This is the first contract that SPIE UK has carried out for Altrad Babcock. Due to the high priority nature of the works carried out on site, this will require close management and communication for access and the delivery of planned preventative maintenance duties.

Gerard Hattie, Operations Manager at SPIE UK, said "This new commission highlights Altrad Babcock's trust in SPIE UK's track record for delivering successful project outcomes. We're excited to showcase our expertise by using our collective mechanical and HVAC engineering skills, applying best engineering practices and full compliance with the relevant codes of practice and legislation to deliver a functional and efficient service"

Graeme Dowson, Head of FM, Travel & Fleet at Altrad Babcock, said "While looking for a partner to deliver effective FM services, it is clear that SPIE UK has an incredible specialist team who are able to deliver against our precise requirements. We are confident that this new partnership with SPIE UK will enable us to successfully complete the project at the highest possible standard - we look forward to seeing the results"

Disclaimer

SPIE SA published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 08:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPIE SA
04:50aUnited Kingdom : SPIE wins new contract for mechanical and HVAC services for three Altrad ..
PU
10/05France : SPIE launches its “Security Operations Center”, reaffirming its posit..
PU
10/04Belgium : SPIE wins new 15-year energy performance contract for the Flagey Building
PU
09/29Spie : selected by Haizea Breizh for installation work on turbine towers at the Saint-Brie..
PU
09/29Spie : selected by Haizea Breizh to outfit Saint-Brieuc offshore wind turbine towers
PU
09/28Spie : lance son opération d'actionnariat salarié Share For You 2022
PU
09/28Spie : launches its employee shareholding plan SHARE FOR YOU 2022
PU
09/26Uk : SPIE wins new contract for North Lanarkshire Council CCTV maintenance and upgrades
PU
09/02Spie : and EasyVista strengthen their partnership to offer an innovative and secure &ldquo..
PU
09/01Spie : Belgium and SPIE Nederland work together to supply and install four CADO® emergency..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIE SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 920 M 7 768 M 7 768 M
Net income 2022 228 M 224 M 224 M
Net Debt 2022 1 267 M 1 243 M 1 243 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 3,21%
Capitalization 3 718 M 3 646 M 3 646 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 45 803
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart SPIE SA
Duration : Period :
SPIE SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 22,82 €
Average target price 28,00 €
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gauthier Louette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Vanhove Director-Administrative & Finance
Regine Stachelhaus Independent Director
Bertrand Finet Independent Director
Sandrine Téran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIE SA0.44%3 646
VINCI-7.29%47 670
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-1.03%31 870
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.20%29 885
QUANTA SERVICES16.35%19 081
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.77%17 235