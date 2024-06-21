Spotify Joins As An Official Tour Partner
Tour kicks off June 27 in Stamford, CT
Presales for new dates begin June 24; General on-sale begins June 28
Setlist includes hits from KIDZ BOP's newest album, 'KIDZ BOP 2024 Vol. 2,' available for pre-order today
NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, in partnership with Live Nation, is extending the KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024 Tour through November, adding 17 new dates, including a show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Spotify has also joined as an official tour partner, along with previously announced Spin Master's Unicorn Academy™. Presales for the new dates begin Monday, June 24 and general on sale begins Friday, June 28. For all tour dates and ticket information, visit KIDZBOP.com/tour.
The tour kicks off on June 27 in Stamford, CT, and will hit 60+ cities including Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Dallas, Denver, New York, and more. The KIDZ BOP Kids will bring the ultimate pop concert for kids to hundreds of thousands of fans, where they'll be performing the biggest bops of the year, including "Espresso," "greedy," "Lil Boo Thang," "Million Dollar Baby," "TEXAS HOLD 'EM," and more. Concert attendees will be the first to see brand-new choreography to songs from KIDZ BOP's newest album 'KIDZ BOP 2024 Vol. 2.' - out globally on July 12 and available for digital pre-order today.
KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024 is teaming up with Spotify, the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service, and Spin Master's new fantasy-adventure children's series, Unicorn Academy™. In select cities, Spotify will host interactive back-to-school activations for families to enjoy. Fans can listen to their favorite KIDZ BOP tracks with the "KIDZ BOP Party" playlist on Spotify. Spin Master's Unicorn Academy™ will promote the second season of the series, which is available to stream on Netflix June 27. Fans will enjoy a co-branded music video that will play before each concert, along with pop-up activations in select cities, where kids can transform into their favorite Unicorn Academy™ characters, interact with show content and toys, and more.
PRESALES: Citi is the official card of the KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, June 24 at 10am local time until Thursday, June 27 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Additional fan presales will run throughout the week, including offers for past KIDZ BOP ticket purchasers, and a Spotify Fans First presale, where top fans will receive an email with first access to tickets.
VIP: KIDZ BOP VIP Packages are the perfect way to amp up your concert experience. Four different KIDZ BOP VIP Packages are available on VIPNation.com, which include premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, a pre-show dance party and a post-show Meet & Greet with the KIDZ BOP Kids, and a group party experience - perfect for any celebration!
KIDZ BOP partnered with Red Light Management, the largest independent management company in the world, to represent the KIDZ BOP tour. Independent Artist Group (IAG) is also representing the KIDZ BOP tour.
KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024 TOUR - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
DATE
LOCATION
VENUE
June 27, 2024
Stamford, CT*
Palace Theatre
June 28, 2024
Stamford, CT*
Palace Theatre
July 3, 2024
Gilford, NH
BankNH Pavilion
July 5, 2024
Noblesville, IN
Ruoff Music Center
July 6, 2024
Clarkston, MI
Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 7, 2024
Buffalo, NY
Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 12, 2024
Raleigh, NC
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 13, 2024
Camden, NJ
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 14, 2024
Bethel, NY
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 19, 2024
Rogers, AR
Walmart AMP
July 20, 2024
Kansas City, MO
Starlight Theatre
July 21, 2024
Saint Louis, MO
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 24, 2024
Columbus, OH*
Ohio State Fair
July 26, 2024
Saratoga Springs, NY
Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 27, 2024
Boston, MA (2 Shows)
Leader Bank Pavilion
July 28, 2024
Bangor, ME
Maine Savings Amphitheater
August 2, 2024
Virginia Beach, VA
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 3, 2024
Wantagh, NY
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 4, 2024
Hershey, PA
GIANT Center
August 6, 2024
West Allis, WI*
Wisconsin State Fair
August 9, 2024
Holmdel, NJ
PNC Bank Arts Center
August 10, 2024
Vienna, VA (2 Shows)*
Wolf Trap at Filene Center
August 11, 2024
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Blossom Music Center
August 16, 2024
Burgettstown, PA
The Pavilion at Star Lake
August 17, 2024
Tinley Park, IL
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
August 18, 2024
Des Moines, IA*
Iowa State Fair
August 23, 2024
Toronto, ON
Budweiser Stage
August 24, 2024
Syracuse, NY*
New York State Fair
August 25, 2024
Holmdel, NJ
PNC Bank Arts Center
August 30, 2024
Franklin, TN
FirstBank Amphitheater
August 31, 2024
Cincinnati, OH
Riverbend Music Center
September 2, 2024
St. Paul, MN*
Minnesota State Fair
September 6, 2024
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Financial Theatre
September 7, 2024
San Diego, CA
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
September 8, 2024
Inglewood, CA
YouTube Theater
September 11, 2024
Puyallup, WA*
Washington State Fair
September 14, 2024
Pocatello, ID*
Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater
September 20, 2024
Bend, OR
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
September 21, 2024
Wheatland, CA
Toyota Amphitheatre
September 22, 2024
Mountain View, CA
Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 27, 2024
Austin, TX
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 28, 2024
Woodlands, TX
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
September 29, 2024
Irving, TX
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 4, 2024
West Palm Beach, FL
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
October 5, 2024
Tampa, FL
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 6, 2024
Alpharetta, GA
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024 TOUR - NEW DATES ADDED
DATE
LOCATION
VENUE
October 11, 2024
Baltimore, MD
Pier Six Pavilion
October 12, 2024
Toledo, OH
Stranahan Theater
October 13, 2024
Louisville, KY
The Louisville Palace
October 18, 2024
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa Theater
October 19, 2024
Southaven, MS
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
October 20, 2024
Brandon, MS
Brandon Amphitheater
October 25, 2024
El Paso, TX
Abraham Chavez Theatre
October 26, 2024
Albuquerque, NM
Isleta Amphitheater
October 27, 2024
Denver, CO
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
November 1, 2024
Omaha, NE
Orpheum Theater Omaha
November 2, 2024
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls Arena
November 3, 2024
Fargo, ND*
Scheels Arena
November 8, 2024
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Theatre
November 9, 2024
Chattanooga, TN
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
November 10, 2024
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston Performing Arts Center
November 15, 2024
Wallingford, CT
Toyota Oakdale Theatre
November 16, 2024
Utica, NY
The Stanley Theatre
* Non-Live Nation Dates
For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, visit KIDZBOP.com/Tour.
About KIDZ BOP
KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest global pop hits, "sung by kids for kids." Since its launch, the family-friendly music brand has sold more than 24 million albums and generated over 11 billion streams. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. The music franchise is expanding internationally and currently records in 5 different languages. KIDZ BOP is Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kid Artist" for eleven years. The brand has its own dedicated channel on SiriusXM – KIDZ BOP Radio (Channel 135) — where it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time. KIDZ BOP has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visitwww.KIDZBOP.com. KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company composed of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
About Spotify
Spotify's mission is to unlock the potential of human creativity by giving a million creative artists the opportunity to live off their art and billions of fans the opportunity to enjoy and be inspired by it. Spotify's platform revolutionized music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Our move into podcasting brought innovation and a new generation of listeners to the medium, and in 2022 we entered the next audio market primed for growth with the addition of audiobooks. Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage and enjoy over 100 million tracks, five million podcast titles, and 250,000 audiobooks on Spotify. We are the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with more than 615 million users, including 239 million subscribers in more than 180 markets. We use our Investors and For the Record websites as well as other social media listed in the "Resources – Social Media" tab of our Investors website to disclose material company information. For more information, images, or to contact the press team, head over to https://newsroom.spotify.com/.
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 31 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.
