TORONTO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

The results of the vote for the election are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Michael Blank 713,321,479 100.00 28,219 0.00 W. Edmund Clark, C.M. 701,054,366 98.28 12,295,332 1.72 Jeffrey I. Cohen 698,078,293 97.86 15,271,405 2.14 Reginald Fils-Aimé 713,296,907 99.99 52,791 0.01 Kevin Glass 711,738,430 99.77 1,611,268 0.23 Ronnen Harary 699,951,745 98.12 13,397,953 1.88 Christina Miller 713,302,561 99.99 47,137 0.01 Anton Rabie 701,047,300 98.28 12,302,398 1.72 Max Rangel 701,842,861 98.39 11,506,837 1.61 Christi Strauss 713,302,521 99.99 47,177 0.01 Ben Varadi 701,047,545 98.28 12,302,153 1.72 Charles Winograd 696,620,706 97.65 16,728,992 2.35

Dina Howell is retiring from the Spin Master Board of Directors after nine years of exemplary service. The Company's Founders extend their deepest gratitude to Dina for her tremendous contributions and commitment to Spin Master since joining the Board at IPO, almost a decade ago. Dina's leadership, passion and knowledge of both the consumer goods and the global retail landscape has helped to guide Spin Master's success as the Company has grown and matured.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 31 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

