Spin Master Corp.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results
For the three months ended March 31, 2024
TABLE OF CONTENTS
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
SEGMENTED RESULTS
INVESTMENTS AND ACQUISITIONS
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
CASH FLOW
OUTLOOK
CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS & COMMITMENTS
OFF-BALANCESHEET ARRANGEMENTS
CAPITALIZATION
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES
INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING
LIMITATIONS OF AN INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM
NON-GAAPFINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS
FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS
May 7, 2024
INTRODUCTION
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for Spin Master Corp. and its subsidiaries ("Spin Master" or the "Company") provides information concerning the Company's financial condition, financial performance and cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ("first quarter", "the quarter", "Q1"). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ("interim financial statements"), its audited annual Consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes ("annual financial statements") and its annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("Annual MD&A"). Additional information relating to the Company, including the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023, can be found under the Company's profile on the System of Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.com.
Some of the statements in this MD&A contain forward-looking information that are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. See "Forward-Looking Statements". Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in "Risks Relating to Spin Master's Business" in the Annual MD&A and elsewhere in the Annual MD&A and this MD&A.
BASIS OF PRESENTATION
The financial information included in this MD&A is derived from the financial information included in the Company's interim financial statements and accompanying notes that were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Reporting and consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). However, certain financial measures and ratios contained in this MD&A do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS ("Non-GAAP") and are discussed further in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" section of this MD&A. Management believes the Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial ratios defined in the section noted above are important supplemental measures of operating performance and highlight trends in the business. Management believes that these measures allow for assessment of the Company's operating performance and financial condition on a basis that is consistent and comparable between reporting periods. The Company believes that investors, lenders, securities analysts and other interested parties frequently use these Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial ratios in the evaluation of issuers.
All financial information is presented in United States dollars ("$", "dollars" and "US$") and has been rounded to the nearest hundred thousand, except per share amounts and where otherwise indicated.
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open- ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 31 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally.
Segment information
The Company has three reportable operating segments: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games.
Toys
The Toys segment engages in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products. Effective January 1, 2024, Spin Master has changed its product categories to align with the Company's product offerings going forward: (1) Preschool, Infant & Toddler and Plush; (2) Activities, Games & Puzzles and Dolls & Interactive; (3) Wheels & Action; and (4) Outdoor. Products in the Toys segment are sold in three geographic regions: (1) North America; (2) Europe; and (3) Rest of World. Previously, Spin Master's Toys segment was organized into the following: (1) Preschool and Dolls & Interactive; (2) Activities, Games & Puzzles and Plush; (3) Wheels & Action; and (4) Outdoor. The 2023 Toy Gross Product Sales1 have been presented in the same format that the Company presents Toy Gross Product Sales in 2024 (see "Addendum"). The Toys segment also generates other revenue streams through licensing of its brands.
The acquisition of MND Holdings I Corp ("Melissa & Doug"), completed on January 2, 2024, is included within Preschool, Infant & Toddler and Plush category (refer to Acquisition of Melissa & Doug section for more details).
Entertainment
The Entertainment segment engages in the creation, development, production and distribution of multi-platform content for children and families globally. The Entertainment segment also licenses Spin Master's brands for use in non-toy consumer products, including apparel and other consumer goods, publishing, live entertainment.
Digital Games
The Digital Games segment engages in the creation of digital play experiences for players globally. The Digital Games segment develops, markets and delivers digital games, which are distributed via third-party platform providers and monetized through subscriptions or in-app purchases. The Digital Games segment also generates other revenue streams through licensing of its brands.
Corporate & Other
Corporate & Other includes certain corporate costs (such as certain employee compensation and professional services expenses), foreign exchange and transaction and integration related costs, as well as fair value gains and losses and distribution income on minority investments.
Strategy
Spin Master's principal strategies to drive the Company's continued growth include:
Vision
Primary Role
Key Strategic Focus
Toys
Be a global leader in Toys
by creating play
experiences that spark
creativity and imagination
in kids and families
globally
Provide a stable base of
Revenue/Adjusted
EBITDA1/Free Cash Flow1 to build brands & innovate
- Build and expand core portfolio
- Drive Spin Master franchises
- Build licensed partner portfolio
- Expand existing partnerships
- Expand geographic & retail footprint
- Pursue strategic Mergers & Acquisitions ("M&A") and Ventures
Entertainment
Be a leading global creator of children's entertainment, igniting imaginations and deep character connections
Create content and build evergreen franchises that kids love, across physical and digital platforms
- Build new franchises
- Expand PAW Patrol Universe
- Accelerate new content for direct to audience platforms
- Expand Licensing & Merchandising
- Pursue strategic M&A and Ventures
Digital Games
Create exceptional digital play experiences for kids of all ages around the world
Create digital games and
play-to-learn platforms
using both new and existing intellectual property ("IP")
- Leverage Spin Master IP and rapidly prototype new digital games
- Deepen consumer insights to create robust player ecosystems
- Expand digital games portfolio to capture kids of all ages
- Pursue strategic M&A and Ventures
Enterprise Shared
Capabilities
- Grow Franchise and Brand Developments
- Build Consumer and Parent Data and Insights
- Expand Licensing and Merchandising
- Accelerate Omni-Channel Engagement and Commerce
- Pursue M&A opportunities
- Non-GAAPfinancial measure or ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios".
Selected Financial Information
The following provides selected key performance metrics of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, which should be read in conjunction with the interim financial statements.
On January 2, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Melissa & Doug by acquiring all issued and outstanding capital stock. Melissa & Doug is a leading brand in early childhood play with offerings of open-ended, creative, and developmental toys. Melissa & Doug's operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 are included in the Company's consolidated results (refer to "Acquisition of Melissa & Doug" section for more details).
Consolidated Results
Three Months Ended Mar 31,
(US$ millions, except per share information)
2024
2023
Revenue
316.2
271.4
Operating Loss
(61.8)
(6.1)
Operating Margin1
(19.5)%
(2.2)%
Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income2
(14.5)
12.7
Adjusted Operating Margin2
(4.6)%
4.7 %
Net Loss
(54.8)
(1.9)
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income2
(19.5)
12.3
Adjusted EBITDA2
18.6
30.6
Adjusted EBITDA Margin2
5.9 %
11.3 %
Earnings Per Share ("EPS")
Basic EPS
(0.53)
(0.02)
Diluted EPS
(0.53)
(0.02)
Adjusted Basic EPS2
(0.19)
0.12
Adjusted Diluted EPS2
(0.19)
0.12
Cash dividends declared per share (CA$)
0.12
0.06
Weighted average number of shares (in millions)
Basic
104.2
103.0
Diluted
106.3
106.6
Selected Cash Flow Data
Cash provided (used in) by operating activities
24.3
(4.3)
Cash used in investing activities
(980.4)
(56.6)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
457.2
(14.8)
Free Cash Flow2
(0.6)
(34.4)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Selected Balance Sheet Data
2024
2023
Cash
205.5
705.7
Total assets
2,522.4
1,989.7
Loans and borrowings
473.2
-
Total liabilities
1,178.3
570.6
- Operating Margin is calculated as Operating Income divided by Revenue.
- Non-GAAPfinancial measure or ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios".
Executive Summary for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as compared to March 31, 2023
- Revenue was $316.2 million, an increase of 16.5% from $271.4 million, which includes Melissa & Doug Revenue of $40.4 million. Revenue, excluding Melissa & Doug1 was $275.8 million, an increase of 1.6% from $271.4 million.
- Constant Currency Revenue1 was $314.7 million, an increase of 16.0%, from $271.4 million.
- Revenue by operating segment reflected increases of 21.5% in Toys, 16.5% in Entertainment, and a decrease of 3.2% in Digital Games.
- Toy Gross Product Sales1 was $264.1 million, an increase of $47.8 million or 22.1% from $216.3 million, including Melissa & Doug Toy Gross Product Sales1 of $46.7 million. Toy Gross Product Sales, excluding Melissa & Doug1 was $217.4 million, an increase of $1.1 million or 0.5% from $216.3 million.
- Operating Loss was $61.8 million compared to Operating Loss of $6.1 million.
- Operating Margin was (19.5)% compared to (2.2)%.
- Adjusted Operating Loss1 was $14.5 million compared to Adjusted Operating Income1 of $12.7 million.
- Adjusted Operating Margin1 was (4.6)% compared to 4.7%.
- Net Loss was $54.8 million or $(0.53) per share compared to $1.9 million or $(0.02) per share.
- Adjusted Net Loss1 was $19.5 million or $(0.19) per share compared to Adjusted Net income1 of $12.3 million or $0.12 per share (diluted).
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was $18.6 million compared to $30.6 million, a decrease of $12.0 million or 39.2%.
- Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Melissa & Doug1 was $27.8 million compared to $30.6 million, a decrease of $2.8 million or 9.2%.
- Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 was 5.9% compared to 11.3%.
- Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding Melissa & Doug1 was 10.1% compared to 11.3%.
- Cash provided by operating activities was $24.3 million compared to cash used of $4.3 million.
- Free Cash Flow1 was $(0.6) million compared to $(34.4) million.
- During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company repurchased and cancelled 333,300 subordinate voting shares through the Company's Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "NCIB") program for $8.4 million. Subsequent to March 31, 2024, the Company repurchased a further 255,621 subordinate voting shares for cancellation at a cost of $6.3 million.
- Subsequent to March 31, 2024, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of CA$0.12 per outstanding subordinate voting share and multiple voting share, payable on July 12, 2024.
Acquisition of Melissa & Doug
On January 2, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Melissa & Doug. Melissa
- Doug is a leading brand in early childhood play with offerings of open-ended, creative, and developmental toys. The acquisition is reported in the Toys segment within the Preschool, Infant & Toddler and Plush product category.
On January 2, 2024, cash consideration paid was $991.7 million, which includes $36.2 million in cash acquired, resulting in net purchase consideration of $955.5 million. As of March 31, 2024, purchase consideration was reduced by $2.5 million for working capital adjustments, resulting in purchase consideration of $989.2 million. The purchase consideration was allocated to the identifiable intangible assets based on their estimated fair values of $536.2 million (related to brands and customer relationships), tangible assets of $503.4 million and assumed liabilities of $263.4 million with the remaining $213.0 million allocated to goodwill. The Company funded the $991.7 million purchase price with $466.7 million of cash and $525.0 million of debt from its credit facilities to finance the acquisition. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company repaid $50.0 million towards its credit facilities (refer to "Liquidity and Capital Resources" section).
The preliminary purchase price allocation is based on management's current best estimates of fair value. The actual allocation to certain identifiable net assets could vary as the purchase price allocation is finalized. The Company has one year to finalize the fair value of net tangible assets, goodwill, and intangible assets. The tables below summarize the preliminary purchase allocation of the purchase consideration of $989.2 million:
Assets acquired and liabilities assumed at the date of acquisition
(US$ millions)
Fair value as at Jan 2, 2024
Assets acquired
Cash
36.2
Restricted Cash
3.1
Inventories, net
179.6
Prepaid expenses and other assets
3.0
Trade receivables, net
104.7
Deferred income tax assets
53.1
Intangible assets
536.2
Other assets
1.2
Property, plant and equipment
37.1
Right-of-use assets
85.4
1,039.6
Liabilities assumed
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
39.6
Deferred income tax liabilities
161.6
Lease liabilities
60.7
Income tax payable
0.7
Provision
0.8
263.4
Fair value of identifiable net assets acquired
776.2
Goodwill arising on acquisition
Total purchase consideration
989.2
Fair value of identifiable net assets acquired
776.2
Goodwill arising from transaction
213.0
The Company incurred transaction and integration costs for the three months ended March 31, 2024 of $16.7 million, of which $9.5 million were transaction related costs.
During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company recognized $0.2 million in Net Cost Synergies1 and continues to expect to achieve approximately $6 million in Net Cost Synergies1 in 2024 towards the target of approximately $25 million to $30 million in Run-rate Net Cost Synergies2 by the end of 2026.
The following summarizes the impact of Melissa & Doug's operating results on the first quarter consolidated results:
(US$ millions)
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
$ Change
% Change
Revenue
316.2
271.4
44.8
16.5 %
Melissa & Doug Revenue
40.4
-
40.4
n.m.
Revenue, excluding Melissa & Doug1
275.8
271.4
4.4
1.6 %
Toys Gross Product Sales1
264.1
216.3
47.8
22.1 %
Melissa & Doug Toy Gross Product Sales1
46.7
-
46.7
n.m.
Toys Gross Product Sales, excluding Melissa & Doug1
217.4
216.3
1.1
0.5 %
Adjusted EBITDA1
18.6
30.6
(12.0)
(39.2)%
Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA1
(9.2)
-
(9.2)
n.m.
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Melissa & Doug1
27.8
30.6
(2.8)
(9.2)%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin1
5.9 %
11.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding Melissa & Doug1
10.1 %
11.3 %
- Net Cost Synergies represent cost savings, net of costs to achieve, attributable to the integration of Melissa & Doug.
- Run-rateNet Cost Synergies represent the expected ongoing cost savings, net of costs to achieve, attributable to the integration of Melissa & Doug.
Segmented Results
Toys
Three Months Ended Mar
31,
(US$ millions)
2024
2023
Toy Gross Product Sales1
264.1
216.3
Toy Revenue
226.4
186.3
Toys Operating Loss
(90.8)
(41.8)
Toys Operating Margin2
(40.1)%
(22.4)%
Toys Adjusted EBITDA1
(32.5)
(21.4)
Toys Adjusted EBITDA Margin1
(14.4)%
(11.5)%
Cash Flow
Toys capital expenditures
9.2
7.8
Mar 31
Dec 31
Balance Sheet
2024
2023
Moulds, dies and tools, net carrying amount
23.4
19.2
Entertainment
Three Months Ended Mar
31,
(US$ millions)
2024
2023
Entertainment Revenue
43.8
37.6
Entertainment Operating Income
28.6
29.3
Entertainment Operating Margin2
65.3 %
77.9 %
Entertainment Adjusted Operating Income1
29.1
29.9
Entertainment Adjusted Operating Margin1
66.4 %
79.5 %
Cash Flow
Entertainment capital expenditures
7.8
18.4
Mar 31
Dec 31
Balance Sheet
2024
2023
Entertainment content development, net carrying amount
49.7
48.3
Digital Games
Three Months Ended Mar
31,
(US$ millions)
2024
2023
Digital Games Revenue
46.0
47.5
Digital Games Operating Income
13.2
16.2
Digital Games Operating Margin2
28.7 %
34.1 %
Digital Games Adjusted Operating Income1
15.2
19.0
Digital Games Adjusted Operating Margin1
33.0 %
40.0 %
Cash Flow
Digital Games capital expenditures
7.9
3.9
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Balance Sheet
2024
2023
Digital game and app development, net carrying amount
36.4
31.5
- Operating Margin is calculated as segment Operating Income divided by segment Revenue.
