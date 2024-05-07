May 7, 2024

INTRODUCTION

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for Spin Master Corp. and its subsidiaries ("Spin Master" or the "Company") provides information concerning the Company's financial condition, financial performance and cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ("first quarter", "the quarter", "Q1"). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ("interim financial statements"), its audited annual Consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes ("annual financial statements") and its annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("Annual MD&A"). Additional information relating to the Company, including the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023, can be found under the Company's profile on the System of Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.com.

Some of the statements in this MD&A contain forward-looking information that are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. See "Forward-Looking Statements". Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in "Risks Relating to Spin Master's Business" in the Annual MD&A and elsewhere in the Annual MD&A and this MD&A.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The financial information included in this MD&A is derived from the financial information included in the Company's interim financial statements and accompanying notes that were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Reporting and consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). However, certain financial measures and ratios contained in this MD&A do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS ("Non-GAAP") and are discussed further in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" section of this MD&A. Management believes the Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial ratios defined in the section noted above are important supplemental measures of operating performance and highlight trends in the business. Management believes that these measures allow for assessment of the Company's operating performance and financial condition on a basis that is consistent and comparable between reporting periods. The Company believes that investors, lenders, securities analysts and other interested parties frequently use these Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial ratios in the evaluation of issuers.

All financial information is presented in United States dollars ("$", "dollars" and "US$") and has been rounded to the nearest hundred thousand, except per share amounts and where otherwise indicated.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open- ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 31 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally.