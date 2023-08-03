Spin Master Corp.
Condensed consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022
Spin Master Corp.
Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022
Table of contents
Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position
Condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings and comprehensive income
Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in shareholders' equity
Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows
Notes to the Condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Spin Master Corp.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position
Jun 30,
Dec 31,
(Unaudited, in US$ millions)
Notes
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
10
554.9
644.3
Trade receivables, net
11
272.4
311.0
Other receivables
11
60.0
49.5
Inventories, net
12
151.6
105.1
Income tax receivable
12.7
-
Prepaid expenses and other assets
13
35.1
22.3
Non-current assets1
1,086.7
1,132.2
Intangible assets1
16
316.9
279.8
Goodwill
17
191.5
179.0
Right-of-use assets
26
58.5
62.9
Property, plant and equipment
15
35.8
36.0
Deferred income tax assets
94.9
94.7
Other assets
13
23.8
20.5
721.4
672.9
Total assets1
1,808.1
1,805.1
Liabilities
Current liabilities1
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
18
332.4
339.4
Deferred revenue
19
16.1
11.5
Provisions
21
26.6
30.7
Income tax payable1
-
29.7
Lease liabilities
26
15.0
16.3
390.1
427.6
Non-current liabilities
Provisions
21
21.8
15.1
Deferred income tax liabilities
55.9
55.7
Lease liabilities
26
51.9
54.9
129.6
125.7
Total liabilities1
519.7
553.3
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
22
780.9
754.7
Retained earnings1
488.3
477.4
Contributed surplus
19.9
40.7
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(0.7)
(21.0)
Total shareholders' equity1
1,288.4
1,251.8
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity1
1,808.1
1,805.1
- December 31, 2022 restated for the change in accounting policy (see Note 3).
Approved by the Board of Directors on August 2, 2023.
The accompanying notes on pages 5 to 34 are an integral part of these Condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Spin Master Corp.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings and comprehensive income
Six Months Ended Jun 30,
(Unaudited, in US$ millions, except earnings per share)
Notes
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
2023
2022
Revenue
4
420.7
506.3
692.1
930.5
Cost of sales
189.7
222.6
302.6
409.5
Gross profit
231.0
283.7
389.5
521.0
Expenses
Selling, general and administrative
7
179.5
190.4
328.8
349.0
Depreciation and amortization
7
5.7
6.8
12.3
14.7
Other expense, net
5
-
0.6
4.4
0.1
Foreign exchange loss (income)
8
11.4
(32.3)
15.7
(22.7)
Operating Income
34.4
118.2
28.3
179.9
Interest income
6
(6.5)
(1.3)
(13.2)
(1.7)
Interest expense
6
3.3
3.6
6.4
5.9
Income before income tax expense
37.6
115.9
35.1
175.7
Income tax expense
9
9.6
27.8
9.0
42.0
Net Income
28.0
88.1
26.1
133.7
Earnings per share
Basic
23
0.27
0.86
0.25
1.30
Diluted
23
0.26
0.83
0.25
1.26
Weighted average number of shares (in millions)
Basic
23
103.6
102.9
103.7
102.9
Diluted
23
107.3
106.3
105.6
106.3
Six Months Ended Jun 30,
(Unaudited, in US$ millions)
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
2023
2022
Net Income
28.0
88.1
26.1
133.7
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to Net Income
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
17.7
(35.8)
20.3
(30.5)
Items that are not subsequently reclassified to Net Income
Gain on Minority interest and other investments
13, 29
-
0.1
-
0.1
Other comprehensive income (loss)
17.7
(35.7)
20.3
(30.4)
Total comprehensive income
45.7
52.4
46.4
103.3
The accompanying notes on pages 5 to 34 are an integral part of these Condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Spin Master Corp.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in shareholders' equity
Accumulated
Share
Retained
Contributed
other
(Unaudited, in US$ millions)
Note
comprehensive
Total
capital
earnings
surplus
income (loss)
Balance at January 1, 20221
736.9
225.3
40.8
58.7
1,061.7
Net Income
-
133.7
-
-
133.7
Other comprehensive loss - foreign currency
-
-
-
(30.5)
(30.5)
translation
Other comprehensive income - other
-
-
-
0.1
0.1
Share-based compensation
22
-
-
8.6
-
8.6
Shares issued upon settlement of long-term
22
16.1
-
(16.1)
-
-
incentive plan
Balance at June 30, 2022
753.0
359.0
33.3
28.3
1,173.6
Balance at January 1, 20231
754.7
477.4
40.7
(21.0)
1,251.8
Net Income
-
26.1
-
-
26.1
Other comprehensive income - foreign currency
-
-
-
20.3
20.3
translation
Share-based compensation
22
-
-
10.1
-
10.1
Dividends declared
22
-
(9.4)
-
-
(9.4)
Shares issued upon settlement of long-term
22
30.9
-
(30.9)
-
-
incentive plan
Subordinate voting shares purchased and cancelled
22
(4.7)
(5.8)
-
-
(10.5)
Balance at June 30, 2023
780.9
488.3
19.9
(0.7)
1,288.4
- Restated for the change in accounting policy (see Note 3)
The accompanying notes on pages 5 to 34 are an integral part of these Condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
