Spin Master Corp.

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022

Spin Master Corp.

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022

Table of contents

Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position

1

Condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings and comprehensive income

2

Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in shareholders' equity

3

Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows

4

Notes to the Condensed consolidated interim financial statements

5 - 34

Spin Master Corp.

Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position

Jun 30,

Dec 31,

(Unaudited, in US$ millions)

Notes

2023

2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

10

554.9

644.3

Trade receivables, net

11

272.4

311.0

Other receivables

11

60.0

49.5

Inventories, net

12

151.6

105.1

Income tax receivable

12.7

-

Prepaid expenses and other assets

13

35.1

22.3

Non-current assets1

1,086.7

1,132.2

Intangible assets1

16

316.9

279.8

Goodwill

17

191.5

179.0

Right-of-use assets

26

58.5

62.9

Property, plant and equipment

15

35.8

36.0

Deferred income tax assets

94.9

94.7

Other assets

13

23.8

20.5

721.4

672.9

Total assets1

1,808.1

1,805.1

Liabilities

Current liabilities1

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

18

332.4

339.4

Deferred revenue

19

16.1

11.5

Provisions

21

26.6

30.7

Income tax payable1

-

29.7

Lease liabilities

26

15.0

16.3

390.1

427.6

Non-current liabilities

Provisions

21

21.8

15.1

Deferred income tax liabilities

55.9

55.7

Lease liabilities

26

51.9

54.9

129.6

125.7

Total liabilities1

519.7

553.3

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

22

780.9

754.7

Retained earnings1

488.3

477.4

Contributed surplus

19.9

40.7

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(0.7)

(21.0)

Total shareholders' equity1

1,288.4

1,251.8

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity1

1,808.1

1,805.1

  • December 31, 2022 restated for the change in accounting policy (see Note 3).

Approved by the Board of Directors on August 2, 2023.

The accompanying notes on pages 5 to 34 are an integral part of these Condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

1

Spin Master Corp.

Condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings and comprehensive income

Six Months Ended Jun 30,

(Unaudited, in US$ millions, except earnings per share)

Notes

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

2023

2022

Revenue

4

420.7

506.3

692.1

930.5

Cost of sales

189.7

222.6

302.6

409.5

Gross profit

231.0

283.7

389.5

521.0

Expenses

Selling, general and administrative

7

179.5

190.4

328.8

349.0

Depreciation and amortization

7

5.7

6.8

12.3

14.7

Other expense, net

5

-

0.6

4.4

0.1

Foreign exchange loss (income)

8

11.4

(32.3)

15.7

(22.7)

Operating Income

34.4

118.2

28.3

179.9

Interest income

6

(6.5)

(1.3)

(13.2)

(1.7)

Interest expense

6

3.3

3.6

6.4

5.9

Income before income tax expense

37.6

115.9

35.1

175.7

Income tax expense

9

9.6

27.8

9.0

42.0

Net Income

28.0

88.1

26.1

133.7

Earnings per share

Basic

23

0.27

0.86

0.25

1.30

Diluted

23

0.26

0.83

0.25

1.26

Weighted average number of shares (in millions)

Basic

23

103.6

102.9

103.7

102.9

Diluted

23

107.3

106.3

105.6

106.3

Six Months Ended Jun 30,

(Unaudited, in US$ millions)

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

2023

2022

Net Income

28.0

88.1

26.1

133.7

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to Net Income

Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

17.7

(35.8)

20.3

(30.5)

Items that are not subsequently reclassified to Net Income

Gain on Minority interest and other investments

13, 29

-

0.1

-

0.1

Other comprehensive income (loss)

17.7

(35.7)

20.3

(30.4)

Total comprehensive income

45.7

52.4

46.4

103.3

The accompanying notes on pages 5 to 34 are an integral part of these Condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2

Spin Master Corp.

Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in shareholders' equity

Accumulated

Share

Retained

Contributed

other

(Unaudited, in US$ millions)

Note

comprehensive

Total

capital

earnings

surplus

income (loss)

Balance at January 1, 20221

736.9

225.3

40.8

58.7

1,061.7

Net Income

-

133.7

-

-

133.7

Other comprehensive loss - foreign currency

-

-

-

(30.5)

(30.5)

translation

Other comprehensive income - other

-

-

-

0.1

0.1

Share-based compensation

22

-

-

8.6

-

8.6

Shares issued upon settlement of long-term

22

16.1

-

(16.1)

-

-

incentive plan

Balance at June 30, 2022

753.0

359.0

33.3

28.3

1,173.6

Balance at January 1, 20231

754.7

477.4

40.7

(21.0)

1,251.8

Net Income

-

26.1

-

-

26.1

Other comprehensive income - foreign currency

-

-

-

20.3

20.3

translation

Share-based compensation

22

-

-

10.1

-

10.1

Dividends declared

22

-

(9.4)

-

-

(9.4)

Shares issued upon settlement of long-term

22

30.9

-

(30.9)

-

-

incentive plan

Subordinate voting shares purchased and cancelled

22

(4.7)

(5.8)

-

-

(10.5)

Balance at June 30, 2023

780.9

488.3

19.9

(0.7)

1,288.4

  • Restated for the change in accounting policy (see Note 3)

The accompanying notes on pages 5 to 34 are an integral part of these Condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Spin Master Corp. published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 08:07:05 UTC.