Spin Master Corp is a Canada-based childrenâs entertainment company. The Company creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of toys, games and products, creates and produces multiplatform content, stories and characters in both original shows along with short-form series and creates digital games and apps. It operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. The Toys segment engages in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of toys, games and products around the world. The Entertainment segment engages in the creation and production of multi-platform content, stories and characters in both original shows, short-form series and films. The Digital Games segment engages in the creation of digital games and apps which include monthly subscription services. It offers digital games, such as Sago Mini, Toca Boca and Noid. It offers entertainment games, such as Abby Hatcher, Zo Zo Zombie, Mighty Express, and more.