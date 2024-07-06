Certain Ordinary Shares of Spindox S.p.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024.

Certain Ordinary Shares of Spindox S.p.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 1100 days starting from 2-JUL-2021 to 6-JUL-2024.



Details:

EnVent has entered into a lock-up agreement with the Company and each of the shareholders with a stake of more than 0.50% of the Issuer's share capital, as well as with some of the shareholders having a stake equal to or less than 0.50% of the share capital, and, therefore, with shareholders who, jointly, represent approximately 74% of the share capital (the ? Restricted Shareholders ?) to not carry out, directly or indirectly, sales transactions, deeds of disposal or in any case transactions that have the object or effect, directly or indirectly, the attribution or transfer to third parties (including the fiduciary title, the granting of option rights, pledging or other constraints, securities lending), for any reason in any form, of the Restricted Shares (or other financial instruments, including equity ones, which grant the right to purchase, subscribe, convert into, or exchange with, the Restricted Shares); (B) not to approve and / or carry out, directly or indirectly, transactions in derivative instruments, which they have the same effects, even if only economic, of the aforementioned transactions; (C) not to promote and / or resolving in favor of capital increases or bond issues convertible into (or exchangeable with) Shares or into purchase / subscription certificates in Shares or others financial instruments, including equity instruments, which attribute inherent or similar rights to the Shares or to such financial instruments. The commitments are undertaken by the Restricted Shareholders for a period of 36 months (or 12 months in the case of four shareholders, each having a shareholding equal to 0.50% of the Issuer's share capital) from the start date of the trading of the Issuer's Shares on AIM Italia.