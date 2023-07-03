(Alliance News) - Spindox Spa has announced that it has signed an integration as part of its acquisition of the entire capital of Deep Consulting Srl.

In detail, the sole director of Deep Consulting, Alessandro De Florentiis, will have to allocate a maximum amount of EUR1.8 million, possibly collected for the achievement of the objectives set out in the same preliminary agreement, to the purchase of shares in the company currently held by it.

The purchase may take place at the price as of now set at EUR8.75 per share. Consequently, the maximum number of shares that De Florentiis may hold is 210,000, corresponding to 3.5 percent of the share capital.

In connection with this, an ordinary meeting of the company will be convened by Sept. 15 for the purpose of proposing an increase in the number of directors from eight to nine, with the appointment of Alessandro De Florentiis.

Spindox's stock closed Monday at par at EUR8.75 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

