(Alliance News) - Spindox Spa on Thursday evening disclosed - on behalf of significant shareholders Paolo Costa, Giovanni Diadema, Mauro Marengo and Massimo Pellei - that the aforementioned

partners have submitted the proposed lockup agreement to the company.

These undertake not to engage, directly or indirectly, in any sale transactions, acts of disposition or otherwise transactions that have as their object or effect, directly or indirectly, the attribution or transfer to third parties, for any reason and in any form, of the locked-up shares.

In addition, they undertook not to approve and/or carry out, directly or indirectly, transactions on derivative instruments, which have the same effects, even if only economic, as the transactions referred to.

Spindox closed Thursday's session in the red by 0.6 percent at EUR8.80 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

