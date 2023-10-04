(Alliance News) - Spindox Spa announced Wednesday the formal admission of the WICO project - Water Quality Innovative Control by Artificial Intelligence - by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy to funding under PNRR under Mission 4, Education and Research, Component 2, From Research to Enterprise.

Together with Archa, lead partner, CNR, Acque and Dielectrik, Spindox will develop an intelligent platform for monitoring water for human consumption. The system will target the Lower Valdarno aqueduct, which serves more than 800,000 citizens.

The total investment of the five partners is EUR5.9 million, which is matched by a total grant of EUR2.8 million, of which Spindox will receive about EUR1.1 million in grants.

"This grant will be used to finance the development of a decision support platform with extensive use of artificial intelligence techniques," the company specified in a note.

WICO, in fact, aims to "create an intelligent platform for monitoring water intended for human consumption, which can indicate in real time the occurrence of any anomalies and can function as an early warning system in case of the occurrence of unforeseen situations, with a view to ensuring maximum safety for consumer users of water intended for human consumption and optimized management by water service managers," Spindox specifies in the statement.

Spindox on Wednesday closed at par at EUR8.25 per share.

