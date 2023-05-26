Advanced search
    SPN   IT0005449522

SPINDOX S.P.A.

(SPN)
2023-05-25
8.500 EUR    0.00%
05:38aSpindox inaugurates eleventh operational headquarters in Salerno, Italy
AN
05/15Spindox increases Ebitda and value of production to double digits
AN
05/10Futures in green; wait for U.S. inflation
AN
Spindox inaugurates eleventh operational headquarters in Salerno, Italy

05/26/2023 | 05:38am EDT
(Alliance News) - Spindox Spa on Friday inaugurated the group's eleventh operational headquarters on the

outskirts of Salerno.

The chosen location is Baronissi, strategic for its proximity to the Department of Computer Science at the local university.

Already 50 employees are on the force in Baronissi, "but that number is set to grow over the course of the year, as Spindox intends to concentrate a significant share of the activities of

software development for leading global clients," the company explained in a note.

For the expansion of the new location, Spindox is seeking software developers with varying levels of experience. Also in Salerno, Spindox has located one of the working groups of aHead Research, the division of the company that deals with the study of mathematical optimization models, statistical analysis based on machine learning techniques and simulation models applied to industrial processes.

Again, the company explains, "the goal is to seek strong synergies with the University and other institutions active in the field of industrial research in the Campania region, also to participate jointly in projects financed through national and European programs to support tenological innovation."

Spindox is flat at EUR8.50 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

