(Alliance News) - Spindox Spa announced Thursday that the shareholders' meeting appointed its new board of directors, which will serve for three fiscal years until the approval of the financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2025, and set the number of its members at nine.

The new board of directors is thus composed of Paolo Costa, who was appointed chairman of the board, Mauro Marengo, Massimo Pellei, Alessandro De Florentiis, Rosa Cipriotti, Francesco Berti, Matteo Menin, Dario Trezzi, and Giulia Gestri.

Spindox's stock trades in the green by 5.5 percent at EUR8.65 per share.

