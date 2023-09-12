(Alliance News) - Spindox Spa announced Tuesday that it has been chosen by Edenred Italia to provide first-level service desk, or support in resolving issues that directly impact the operations of internal users regarding the use of ICT applications and systems.

The contract covers a period of three years and has a total value of EUR1.7 million.

The service regulated by the new contract consists of the management of contingencies and support requests, as well as communications with users. Specifically, the service provided by Spindox will cover two areas: one covers the overall business ICT environment and includes more than 60 applications, while the second specifically covers the world of Salesforce solutions, on which we are required to operate according to certain principles.

Edenred is a leader in the employee benefits industry, offering companies digital solutions to improve the quality of life and well-being of people in employment, from lunch breaks and leisure time to personal care and sustainable mobility. A digital platform that connects 60 million users and more than 2 million affiliates in 45 countries through about 1 million corporate clients. In Italy, the ecosystem involves more than 2.5 million beneficiaries, 100,000 client companies and 150,000 affiliated partners.

Spindox trades in the green by 1.0 percent at EUR10.00 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.