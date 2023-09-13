A logical deterioration in the income statement

In July, SpineGuard published H1 sales of EUR2.23m (down 12%). While the trend is positive in the rest of the world, the United States saw a marked decline in Q2 (-32%) due to difficulties encountered by its main distributor. Given the high prices charged in this key market, the impact on gross margin is unavoidable (79.1% vs. 84.9% in H1 2022). In order to restore the growth that the technology offer can deliver, a new organization has been put in place, leading to a logical increase in selling expenses (+13%). R&D programs have also been stepped up to make progress on the development of innovations, for which good news is expected in 2024. The end of the dental partnership also resulted in non-recurring legal costs and debt write-offs. The operating loss is therefore logically higher (EUR -1.97m vs. EUR -1.00m in H1 2022). On the positive side, financial expenses were lower (debt renegotiation). The net loss is (EUR-2.00m vs EUR-1.18m in H1 2022), significantly higher than our expectations (EUR-1.7m).

H2: regain momentum in the United States as quickly as possible

The first challenge facing the company is to re-establish an efficient organization in the United States. The recruitments made now make it possible to take over from Whisbone Medical and re-establish relationships with key accounts. It is important to note that the underperformance is in no way linked to a rejection of the technology by surgeons, quite the contrary. It is likely that the first effects will be seen in Q3, with the fall in sales halted, before we see increased demand in Q4. In the rest of the world, momentum is very good. China is in the process of being set up. The partner Xinrong, which has acquired a stake in the company, is very active in penetrating its local market and putting in place the regulatory files for the entire PediGuard® range.

Valuation and rating

These figures are not surprising, given the unfavourable "low sales/increased costs" scissor effect. The company has a healthy cash position (EUR 4.6m at 30/06), enabling it to get through this phase without refinancing. That said, in order to support its innovative projects and commercial expansion, the company is currently considering equity financing to control dilution of the share price. In the short term, and pending the publication of Q3 sales figures, we remain on "Hold" on the stock, which should see some fine achievements in 2024 (including advances in robotics and the smart drill project, etc.

Next communication :Q3 revenues on October 11th