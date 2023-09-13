Morning Note - 13th September 2023
SPINEGUARD
France - Medtech
H1: impact of poor performance in the United States
HOLD (vs BUY)
▪ On all fronts despite decline in sale
Fair value (EUR)
1.24
▪
A return to growth expected in H2
Price (EUR)
0.388
▪
A wait-and-see stance in the short term
Upside/down side
+219.8%
A logical deterioration in the income statement
In July, SpineGuard published H1 sales of EUR2.23m (down 12%). While the trend is positive in the rest of the world, the United States saw a marked decline in Q2 (-32%) due to difficulties encountered by its main distributor. Given the high prices charged in this key market, the impact on gross margin is unavoidable (79.1% vs. 84.9% in H1 2022). In order to restore the growth that the technology offer can deliver, a new organization has been put in place, leading to a logical increase in selling expenses (+13%). R&D programs have also been stepped up to make progress on the development of innovations, for which good news is expected in 2024. The end of the dental partnership also resulted in non-recurring legal costs and debt write-offs. The operating loss is therefore logically higher (EUR -1.97m vs. EUR -1.00m in H1 2022). On the positive side, financial expenses were lower (debt renegotiation). The net loss is (EUR-2.00m vs EUR-1.18m in H1 2022), significantly higher than our expectations (EUR-1.7m).
H2: regain momentum in the United States as quickly as possible
The first challenge facing the company is to re-establish an efficient organization in the United States. The recruitments made now make it possible to take over from Whisbone Medical and re-establish relationships with key accounts. It is important to note that the underperformance is in no way linked to a rejection of the technology by surgeons, quite the contrary. It is likely that the first effects will be seen in Q3, with the fall in sales halted, before we see increased demand in Q4. In the rest of the world, momentum is very good. China is in the process of being set up. The partner Xinrong, which has acquired a stake in the company, is very active in penetrating its local market and putting in place the regulatory files for the entire PediGuard® range.
Valuation and rating
These figures are not surprising, given the unfavourable "low sales/increased costs" scissor effect. The company has a healthy cash position (EUR 4.6m at 30/06), enabling it to get through this phase without refinancing. That said, in order to support its innovative projects and commercial expansion, the company is currently considering equity financing to control dilution of the share price. In the short term, and pending the publication of Q3 sales figures, we remain on "Hold" on the stock, which should see some fine achievements in 2024 (including advances in robotics and the smart drill project, etc.
Next communication :Q3 revenues on October 11th
Lionel Labourdette, PhD, MBA
lionel@biostrategic-research.com+33 617 965 019
Stock data (2023-07-11)
ISIN
FR0011464452
Ticker
ALSGD.PA
Price (EUR)
0.388
Market capitalisation (EURm)
14.0
Free float (%) est.
96.1
Floating capitalisation (EURm)
13.4
Number of shares (,000)
35,975
Average daily volume (3 m)
167,324
12m performance
2,0
1,5
1,0
0,5
0,0
13/05/23
13/09/23
13/09/22
13/11/22
13/01/23
13/03/23
13/07/23
ALSGD
ALSGD rel to CAC Small & Mid 190
Change (%)
1 m
3 m
12m
Absolute
-10.4
-24.5
-37.4
Rel. to CAC SM190
-9.8
-22.5
-41.8
Rel. to Next Biotech
-14.7
-45.6
-45.9
Financials (31/12)
EURm
2021
2022E
2023E
2024E
Sales
5.6
5.5
7.1
8.9
EBITDA
-1.4
-1.9
-1.4
-0.7
EBIT
-1.7
-2.2
-1.8
-1.1
Net income
-2.4
-2.6
-2.1
-1.3
EPS (EUR)
-0.07
-0.07
-0.05
-0.03
Net debt
-0.3
0.5
0.8
0.2
Key ratios
2021
2022E
2023E
2024E
EV/Sales
3.3x
2.7x
2.1x
1.6x
EV/EBITDA
na
na
na
na
EV/EBIT
na
na
na
na
PER
na
na
na
na
ROIC
na
na
na
na
ROE
na
na
na
na
EV/IC
3.6x
2.8x
2.9x
2.8x
Gearing
-6%
10%
16%
3%
The issuer and Biostrategic Partners have agreed that Biostrategic Partners will produce and disseminate investment research as a service
Profit and Loss
As of 31/12 (EURm)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023E
2024E
2025E
Sales
7.58
6.83
4.85
4.41
5.60
5.52
7.09
8.89
Change n-1
-7.3%
-9.9%
-29.0%
-9.2%
27.1%
-1.4%
28.4%
25.4%
Other revenues
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total revenues
7.58
6.83
4.85
4.41
5.60
5.52
7.09
8.89
Gross margin
6.55
5.77
4.04
3.61
4.71
4.51
5.86
7.40
EBITDA
-0.86
-0.14
-1.49
-1.04
-1.37
-1.87
-1.44
-0.74
Change n-1
68%
84%
-993%
30%
-31%
-37%
23%
48%
Depreciation & amortisation
0.26
0.30
0.35
0.31
0.43
0.51
0.52
0.53
Goodwill
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
EBIT
-1.11
-0.43
-1.84
-1.35
-1.66
-2.24
-1.82
-1.13
Change n-1
63%
61%
-326%
27%
-23%
-35%
19%
38%
Net financial income
-1.21
-0.64
-0.84
-0.30
-0.43
-0.31
-0.18
-0.05
Minorities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net profit before tax
-2.32
-1.07
-2.68
-1.65
-2.09
-2.55
-2.00
-1.18
Tax
-0.02
0.39
-0.04
-0.08
-0.30
-0.07
-0.07
-0.07
Net in come
-2.33
-0.69
-2.72
-1.72
-2.39
-2.62
-2.07
-1.25
Change n-1
43%
71%
-296%
37%
-39%
-9%
21%
39%
EPS
-0.34
-0.05
-0.12
-0.06
-0.07
-0.07
-0.05
-0.03
EPS fully diluted
-0.31
-0.05
-0.10
-0.05
-0.07
-0.07
-0.05
-0.03
Gross margin (% of sales)
86.5%
84.5%
83.2%
81.9%
84.2%
81.7%
82.7%
83.3%
EBITDA (% of sales)
na
na
na
na
na
na
na
na
EBIT (% of sales)
na
na
na
na
na
na
na
na
Net margin (% of sales)
na
na
na
na
na
na
na
na
Cash Flow statement
Au 31/12 (MEUR)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023E
2024E
2025E
Net income
-2.33
-0.69
-2.72
-1.72
-2.39
-2.62
-2.07
-1.25
Depreciation and amortisation
0.26
0.30
0.35
0.31
0.43
0.51
0.52
0.53
Goodwill
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Change in WCR
-0.08
0.27
0.64
-0.09
-0.51
-0.33
-0.31
-0.19
Others
1.49
0.71
1.04
0.27
1.07
0.89
0.76
0.64
Cash-flow from operations
-0.67
0.60
-0.68
-1.23
-1.40
-1.55
-1.09
-0.28
Capex
-0.05
-0.08
-0.05
-0.04
-0.14
-0.08
-0.08
-0.08
Free cash flow
-0.72
0.52
-0.73
-1.27
-1.54
-1.63
-1.17
-0.36
Acquisitions
-
-0.15
-0.15
-0.33
-0.32
-0.30
-0.30
-0.30
Divestments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Capital increase
1.68
1.75
1.75
6.48
1.19
1.00
1.00
1.00
Financing (bank and others)
4.64
0.22
0.01
0.04
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Others
-5.73
-1.54
-0.99
-0.91
-1.09
-1.11
-1.04
-0.98
Change in cash over the period
-0.13
0.80
-0.12
4.01
-1.76
-2.03
-1.52
-0.64
Opening cash position
1.19
1.05
2.01
2.03
6.41
4.97
3.24
2.02
Closing cash position
1.06
1.85
1.89
6.04
4.65
2.94
1.72
1.38
Balance sheet
Au 31/12 (MEUR)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023E
2024E
2025E
Fixed assets
0.12
0.63
0.50
0.37
0.28
0.19
0.10
0.00
Intangible assets
0.72
0.72
0.69
0.89
1.27
1.07
0.86
0.66
Goodwill
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Financial assets
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Inventories
0.84
0.66
0.66
0.68
0.87
0.86
1.10
1.38
Account receivables
1.32
0.95
0.71
0.62
1.10
1.08
1.39
1.74
Other receivables
0.59
0.55
0.67
0.57
0.63
0.79
0.78
1.01
Cash and cash equivalents
1.06
1.40
1.22
5.21
4.12
2.38
1.17
0.83
Prepaid expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other non-current assets
0.13
0.50
0.51
0.48
0.17
0.50
0.50
0.50
Total assets
7.86
8.50
8.06
11.90
11.50
9.96
8.98
9.20
Equity
-0.50
0.59
-0.01
5.06
5.14
5.05
4.78
5.51
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Provisions
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.18
0.04
-0.10
-0.25
Financial debt
6.07
6.08
5.64
4.47
3.83
2.87
1.93
0.99
Account payables
1.16
1.04
1.34
1.00
1.14
0.70
0.90
1.13
Other debts
0.81
0.62
0.88
1.00
1.00
1.08
1.27
1.60
Deferred income and other liabilities
0.26
0.11
0.15
0.32
0.21
0.21
0.21
0.21
Total liabilities
7.86
8.50
8.06
11.90
11.50
9.96
8.98
9.20
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Responsibility for this publication
This publication has been prepared under the only responsibility of BioStrategic Partners.
Recipient
This publication is exclusively designed for "Eligible Counterparties" or "Business Customers". It is not designed to be distributed or transmitted. directly or indirectly. to "Retail Customers".
Absence of investment advice
This publication has been produced for information only and does not represent investment advice. given that it has been prepared without knowledge of the financial situation. asset position or any other personal circumstance of the persons who may receive it.
Absence of buy or sell offering of financial instruments
This publication does not represent an offering or an incentive to buy or sell the financial instruments outlined in it.
Reliability of information
Every precaution has been taken by Biostrategic Partners to ensure that the information contained in this publication come from sources considered reliable. Unless otherwise specifically indicated in this publication. all opinions. estimations and forecasts given. are those of Biostrategic Partners at that date and may be revised without prior notice.
Exemption from liability
Neither Biostrategic Partners nor SwissLife Banque Privée shall be liable for any damage that may result from the incorrect or incomplete nature of this publication. Neither Biostrategic Partners or SwissLife Banque Privée is not liable for any investment decisions. regardless of their nature. made by the users of this publication on its basis.
Transfer and distribution of this publication
This document was sent. prior to its publication. to the issuer of the financial instruments to which it refers. This document may not be reproduced. distributed or published in whole or in part without the prior written consent of Biostrategic Partners and SwissLife Banque Privée.
Warning concerning performance
Investors should note that any income from financial instruments can fluctuate and that prices can fall as well as rise. Past and simulated performance does not guarantee future performance.
Detection of potential conflicts of interest
Company
Potential conflicts of interest with Biostrategic Partners
SPINEGUARD
a)
b)
c)
d)
e)
f)
g)
No
No
No
No
Yes
No
No
The analyst has a familial relationship with a founding partner of IPF Partners who holds SpineGuard' bonds with warrants attached
- Biostrategic Partners has participated or is participating. either as lead manager or member of an investment or guarantee syndicate for a financial transaction. either as advisor of a public offering over the last twelve monthsor as Listing Sponsor of the company.
- Biostrategic Partners holds an investment stake greater than or equal to 5% in the capital of the company under analysis.
- The company who is the subject of this analysis holds an investment stake greater than or equal to 5% in Biostrategic Partners.
- Biostrategic Partners and/or one of its affiliates is/are liquidity provider(s) or market maker(s) for (one of) the company's financial instrument/s.
- Biostrategic Partners has agreed with the company to provide a service of production and distribution of analysis regarding the company.
- Biostrategic Partners has modified its conclusions after notifying the company before its distribution of this analysis.
- The person/s responsible for the analysis. a director or a member of the Board of Directors of Biostrategic Partners is a manager. director or member of the Board of Directors of the company.
Company
Potential conflicts of interest with SwissLifeBanquePrivée
SPINEGUARD
a)
b)
c)
d)
e)
f)
g)
Yes
No
No
Yes
No
No
No
- SwissLife Banque Privée has participated or is participating. either as lead manager or member of an investment or guarantee syndicate for a financial transaction. either as advisor of a public offering over the last twelve months or as Listing Sponsor of the company.
- SwissLife Banque Privée holds an investment stake greater than or equal to 5% in the capital of the company under analysis.
- The company who is the subject of this analysis holds an investment stake greater than or equal to 5% in SwissLife Banque Privée.
- SwissLife Banque Privée and/or one of its affiliates is/are liquidity provider(s) or market maker(s) for (one of) the company's financial instrument/s.
- SwissLife Banque Privée has agreed with the company to provide a service of production and distribution of analysis regarding the company.
- SwissLife Banque Privée has modified its conclusions after notifying the company before its distribution of this analysis.
- The person/s responsible for the analysis. a director or a member of the Board of Directors of SwissLife Banque Privée is a manager. director or member of the Board of Directors of the company.
Disclaimer
SpineGuard SA published this content on 13 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.