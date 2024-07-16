Morning Note - 16th July 2024
SPINEGUARD
France - Medtech
Q2 sales: the rebound is underway
Buy
▪ A very good trend in the United States
Fair value (EUR)
0.75 (vs 0.83)
▪
A timely strengthening of shareholders' equity
Price (EUR)
0.1582
▪
Buy reiterated with Fair Value adjustment.
Upside/down side
+374.1%
The recovery of the US market is underway
Last night, SpineGuard published its Q2 sales figures, up 14% to EUR1.095m. Geographically, growth was driven by the United States, with a return, for the second consecutive quarter, to very strong momentum (+29% in units sold). This performance is due to the work of the redeployed sales team, which took over the customer accounts managed by the failing distributor Wishbone Medical. The rest of the world took a break (-2% of units sold), with underperformance linked mainly to Latin America and the Middle East, which had placed large orders in H1 2023. A recovery is expected in H2. Other geographical areas are showing good momentum. Although unfavorable base effects are impacting figures in some countries, the rebound seen in Q1 is confirmed.
Fund-raising to further consolidate business
The company announced last week that it had raised 1.1 MEUR. This injection of liquidity improves financial visibility and provides the means to move forward on all fronts. In addition to winning back the US market, the company is finalizing regulatory filings for new products that will broaden its revenue streams (PediGuard for anterior scoliosis correction and sacroiliac fusion, and the DSG-enabled Drill for spinal surgery). Regulatory progress are expected in H2, and the timetable for launches in 2025 looks realistic. The company is also pursuing its search for partners and discussions to add value to its technology (robotics, dental). The S2 congresses dedicated to spine surgery (NASS, Eurospine) will be important opportunities for exchanges with potential partners.
Valuation and rating
After a complex 2023 (failure of the US distributor), SpineGuard is back on the growth track. We have taken advantage of this publication to update our sales forecasts for 2024E and subsequent years. This minor adjustment has a limited impact on future cash flow. We anticipate a return to breakeven on a full-year basis in 2027E. On the other hand, the issue of new shares during the recent capital increase has had a dilutive impact on the value per share, which now stands at EUR0.75 (vs. EUR0.86). The turbulence in the local stockmarket due to political uncertainty in France does not call the fundamentals into question. The current price level is totally irrational in relation to technology assets and the current turnaround scenario.
We therefore remain confident in the stock, and reiterate our Buy recommendation.
Lionel Labourdette, PhD, MBA
lionel@biostrategic-research.com+33 617 965 019
Stock data (2024-07-15)
ISIN
FR0011464452
Ticker
ALSGD.PA
Price (EUR)
0.1582
Market capitalisation (EURm)
8.5
Free float (%) est.
95.2
Floating capitalisation (EURm)
8.1
Number of shares (,000)
53,501
Average daily volume (3 m)
109,374
12m performance
1,0
0,8
0,5
0,3
0,0
15/01/24
15/07/24
15/07/23
15/09/23
15/11/23
15/03/24
15/05/24
ALSGD
ALSGD rel to CAC Small & Mid 190
Change (%)
1 m
3 m
12m
Absolute
-35.7
-36.0
-74.5
Rel. to CAC SM190
-37.9
-32.9
-72.4
Rel. to Next Biotech
-51.0
-50.6
-65.5
Financials (31/12)
EURm
2023
2024E
2025E
2026E
Sales
4.3
5.4
7.0
8.5
EBITDA
-3.7
-2.6
-1.5
-0.6
EBIT
-4.0
-2.9
-1.8
-1.0
Net income
-4.2
-3.2
-2.0
-1.1
EPS (EUR)
-0.08
-0.06
-0.03
-0.02
Net debt
-0.8
0.4
1.2
0.8
Key ratios
2023
2024E
2025E
2026E
EV/Sales
2.0x
2.3x
1.9x
1.5x
EV/EBITDA
na
na
na
na
EV/EBIT
na
na
na
na
PER
na
na
na
na
ROIC
na
na
na
na
ROE
na
na
na
na
EV/IC
1.7x
2.3x
2.5x
2.4x
Gearing
-13%
7%
31%
19%
Next communication :HY results - September 11th
The issuer and Biostrategic Partners have agreed that Biostrategic Partners will produce and disseminate investment research as a service
1
Profit and Loss
As of 31/12 (EURm)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024E
2025E
2026E
Sales
6.83
4.85
4.41
5.60
4.31
5.39
6.99
8.49
Change n-1
-9.9%
-29.0%
-9.2%
27.1%
-23.0%
25.1%
29.6%
21.3%
Other revenues
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total revenues
6.83
4.85
4.41
5.60
4.31
5.39
6.99
8.49
Gross margin
5.77
4.04
3.61
4.71
3.38
4.37
5.85
7.19
EBITDA
-0.14
-1.49
-1.04
-1.37
-3.68
-2.56
-1.45
-0.59
Change n-1
84%
-993%
30%
-31%
-169%
31%
43%
59%
Depreciation & amortisation
0.30
0.35
0.31
0.43
0.16
0.25
0.25
0.26
Goodwill
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
EBIT
-0.43
-1.84
-1.35
-1.66
-3.98
-2.93
-1.83
-0.98
Change n-1
61%
-326%
27%
-23%
-139%
26%
37%
46%
Net financial income
-0.64
-0.84
-0.30
-0.43
-0.23
-0.20
-0.13
-0.06
Minorities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net profit before tax
-1.07
-2.68
-1.65
-2.09
-4.20
-3.14
-1.96
-1.05
Tax
0.39
-0.04
-0.08
-0.30
0.02
-0.07
-0.07
-0.07
Net in come
-0.69
-2.72
-1.72
-2.39
-4.18
-3.21
-2.03
-1.12
Change n-1
71%
-296%
37%
-39%
-75%
23%
37%
45%
EPS
-0.05
-0.12
-0.06
-0.07
-0.09
-0.06
-0.03
-0.02
EPS fully diluted
-0.05
-0.10
-0.05
-0.07
-0.08
-0.06
-0.03
-0.02
Gross margin (% of sales)
84.5%
83.2%
81.9%
84.2%
78.3%
81.0%
83.6%
84.8%
EBITDA (% of sales)
na
na
na
na
na
na
na
na
EBIT (% of sales)
na
na
na
na
na
na
na
na
Net margin (% of sales)
na
na
na
na
na
na
na
na
Cash Flow statement
Au 31/12 (MEUR)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024E
2025E
2026E
Net income
-0.69
-2.72
-1.72
-2.39
-4.18
-3.21
-2.03
-1.12
Depreciation and amortisation
0.30
0.35
0.31
0.43
0.16
0.25
0.25
0.26
Goodwill
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Change in WCR
0.27
0.64
-0.09
-0.51
-0.10
-0.48
-0.28
-0.32
Others
0.71
1.04
0.35
1.07
0.51
0.43
0.36
0.29
Cash-flow from operations
0.60
-0.68
-1.16
-1.40
-3.62
-3.01
-1.70
-0.89
Capex
-0.08
-0.05
-0.04
-0.14
-0.07
-0.08
-0.08
-0.08
Free cash flow
0.52
-0.73
-1.19
-1.54
-3.69
-3.09
-1.78
-0.97
Acquisitions
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Divestments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Capital increase
1.75
1.75
6.51
1.20
4.77
1.50
1.00
1.00
Financing (bank and others)
0.22
0.00
-
-
-
-
-
-
Others
-1.54
-0.99
-0.91
-1.09
-1.09
-0.65
-0.61
-0.08
Change in cash over the period
0.96
0.03
4.41
-1.44
-0.01
-2.24
-1.40
-0.04
Opening cash position
1.16
2.12
2.15
6.56
5.12
5.11
2.87
1.48
Closing cash position
2.12
2.15
6.56
5.12
5.11
2.87
1.48
1.43
2
Balance sheet
Au 31/12 (MEUR)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024E
2025E
2026E
Fixed assets
0.63
0.50
0.37
0.28
0.23
0.14
0.05
-0.05
Intangible assets
0.72
0.69
0.89
1.27
1.24
1.03
0.82
0.61
Goodwill
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Financial assets
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Inventories
0.66
0.66
0.68
0.87
0.95
0.84
1.09
1.32
Account receivables
0.95
0.71
0.62
1.10
0.75
1.06
1.37
1.66
Other receivables
0.55
0.67
0.57
0.63
0.73
0.56
0.70
0.91
Cash and cash equivalents
1.40
1.22
5.21
4.12
3.89
1.65
0.26
0.21
Prepaid expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other non-current assets
0.50
0.51
0.48
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.17
Total assets
8.50
8.06
11.90
11.50
11.04
8.53
7.54
7.92
Equity
0.59
-0.01
5.06
5.14
6.03
4.92
3.93
4.24
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Provisions
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.18
0.03
0.16
0.29
0.42
Financial debt
6.08
5.64
4.47
3.83
3.09
2.02
1.47
1.00
Account payables
1.04
1.34
1.00
1.14
1.21
0.68
0.89
1.08
Other debts
0.62
0.88
1.00
1.00
0.67
0.75
0.97
1.19
Deferred income and other liabilities
0.11
0.15
0.32
0.21
-
-
-
-
Total liabilities
8.50
8.06
11.90
11.50
11.04
8.53
7.54
7.92
3
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Responsibility for this publication
This publication has been prepared under the only responsibility of BioStrategic Partners.
Recipient
This publication is exclusively designed for "Eligible Counterparties" or "Business Customers". It is not designed to be distributed or transmitted. directly or indirectly. to "Retail Customers".
Absence of investment advice
This publication has been produced for information only and does not represent investment advice. given that it has been prepared without knowledge of the financial situation. asset position or any other personal circumstance of the persons who may receive it.
Absence of buy or sell offering of financial instruments
This publication does not represent an offering or an incentive to buy or sell the financial instruments outlined in it.
Reliability of information
Every precaution has been taken by Biostrategic Partners to ensure that the information contained in this publication come from sources considered reliable. Unless otherwise specifically indicated in this publication. all opinions. estimations and forecasts given. are those of Biostrategic Partners at that date and may be revised without prior notice.
Exemption from liability
Neither Biostrategic Partners nor SwissLife Banque Privée shall be liable for any damage that may result from the incorrect or incomplete nature of this publication. Neither Biostrategic Partners or SwissLife Banque Privée is not liable for any investment decisions. regardless of their nature. made by the users of this publication on its basis.
Transfer and distribution of this publication
This document was sent. prior to its publication. to the issuer of the financial instruments to which it refers. This document may not be reproduced. distributed or published in whole or in part without the prior written consent of Biostrategic Partners and SwissLife Banque Privée.
Warning concerning performance
Investors should note that any income from financial instruments can fluctuate and that prices can fall as well as rise. Past and simulated performance does not guarantee future performance.
Detection of potential conflicts of interest
Company
Potential conflicts of interest with Biostrategic Partners
SPINEGUARD
a)
b)
c)
d)
e)
f)
g)
No
No
No
No
Yes
No
No
The analyst has a familial relationship with a founding partner of IPF Partners who holds SpineGuard' bonds with warrants attached
- Biostrategic Partners has participated or is participating. either as lead manager or member of an investment or guarantee syndicate for a financial transaction. either as advisor of a public offering over the last twelve months or as Listing Sponsor of the company.
- Biostrategic Partners holds an investment stake greater than or equal to 5% in the capital of the company under analysis.
- The company who is the subject of this analysis holds an investment stake greater than or equal to 5% in Biostrategic Partners.
- Biostrategic Partners and/or one of its affiliates is/are liquidity provider(s) or market maker(s) for (one of) the company's financial instrument/s.
- Biostrategic Partners has agreed with the company to provide a service of production and distribution of analysis regarding the company.
- Biostrategic Partners has modified its conclusions after notifying the company before its distribution of this analysis.
- The person/s responsible for the analysis. a director or a member of the Board of Directors of Biostrategic Partners is a manager. director or member of the Board of Directors of the company.
Company
Potential conflicts of interest with SwissLifeBanquePrivée
SPINEGUARD
a)
b)
c)
d)
e)
f)
g)
Yes
No
No
Yes
No
No
No
- SwissLife Banque Privée has participated or is participating. either as lead manager or member of an investment or guarantee syndicate for a financial transaction. either as advisor of a public offering over the last twelve months or as Listing Sponsor of the company.
- SwissLife Banque Privée holds an investment stake greater than or equal to 5% in the capital of the company under analysis.
- The company who is the subject of this analysis holds an investment stake greater than or equal to 5% in SwissLife Banque Privée.
- SwissLife Banque Privée and/or one of its affiliates is/are liquidity provider(s) or market maker(s) for (one of) the company's financial instrument/s.
- SwissLife Banque Privée has agreed with the company to provide a service of production and distribution of analysis regarding the company.
- SwissLife Banque Privée has modified its conclusions after notifying the company before its distribution of this analysis.
- The person/s responsible for the analysis. a director or a member of the Board of Directors of SwissLife Banque Privée is a manager. director or member of the Board of Directors of the company.
4
Swiss Life Banque Privée
Société Anonyme au capital de 37.092.080 €
Code établissement bancaire n°11 238
RCS Paris 382 490 001
7. place Vendôme - F 75041 Paris Cedex 01 - France Tél. : +33 1 53 29 14 14
BioStrategic Partners SAS
Société par Actions Simplifiée au capital de 30. 000 €
RCS Paris 530 430 487
140 bis. rue de Rennes - F 75006 Paris - France
Tél. : +33 6 17 96 50 19
BioStrategic Research est une marque déposée de BioStrategic Partners SAS
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SpineGuard SA published this content on 16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2024 08:25:02 UTC.