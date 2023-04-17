17 April 2023 – 18H00 CET: SpineGuard note by BioStrategic Research (in english)

Good sales momentum restored

SpineGuard released its annual results last night. After two financial years disrupted by the pandemic, the number of DSG units sold in 2022 was 5,934 (+15%), generating revenue growth of +27.1% (+17.4% at constant exchange rates), driven by a very good dynamic in Europe and Latin America. The United States also returned to growth, but at a more moderate rate (+9% at constant exchange rates). These figures published in January have already been commented on (see our comment of January 10th).

Logical increase in expenses in view of the actions taken

Having stocks of certain components, SpineGuard was able to limit the increase in the COGS of its medical devices over part of the year. Price increases applied to customers contributed to a significant improvement in the gross margin, which stood at 84.2% (vs 81.9% in 2021). This improvement will certainly be short-lived. Indeed, with the disposal of stocks of parts purchased before the inflation period, the gross margin should be impacted in 2023 as the group will be subject to the various price increases from its suppliers over the full year.

Regarding operating expenses, 2022 saw a return of the teams to the field, leading to a logical increase in commercial expenses, which stood at EUR 3.70m (vs. EUR 2.66m). The group also continued to invest in R&D to reach key stages in certain promising projects. The current operating loss is therefore higher than last year (EUR -1.53m vs. EUR -1.24m).

The company's indebtedness logically weighs on the income statement (financial expenses of EUR 427k) but the management is looking at solutions to reorganize this debt (possible partial reimbursement). A reversal of deferred tax of the American subsidiary also impacts the income statement. The net loss is thus increased to EUR-2.39m (vs EUR-1.72m).

Cash and cash equivalents as at 31/12 amounted to EUR4.2m. With additional financing (BSAR), visibility is at the end of 2024.

Mixed performance in Q1

Alongside the annual results, the company also published its turnover for Q1. It stands at EUR1.27m, up by +12% (+10% at constant exchange rates). Europe performed very well as well as Latin America, with the number of DSG units sold up by 34%. In contrast, US activity was stable (565 units sold in Q1 vs 569 in Q1 2022). This lacklustre performance can be explained in part by a probable stock effect at partner Wishbone, which has honored a minimum of its contractual commitment, but above all to the structuring of the sales team, which needs to be established on a long-term basis (sales representatives working in states far from the subsidiary located in Colorado). New recruitments are underway to strengthen the presence on