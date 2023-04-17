Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SpineGuard
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALSGD   FR0011464452

SPINEGUARD

(ALSGD)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:10 2023-04-17 am EDT
0.6870 EUR   -1.29%
11:58a17 April 2023 – 18h00 Cet : SpineGuard note by BioStrategic Research (in english)
PU
04/13SpineGuard SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/0909 Mars 2023 – 10h00 Cet : SpineGuard note by BioStrategic Research (in english)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

17 April 2023 – 18H00 CET: SpineGuard note by BioStrategic Research (in english)

04/17/2023 | 11:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Morning Note - 14th April 2023

SPINEGUARD

France - Medtech

2022 Annual Results and Q1 2023 revenues

BUY

A rebound year in 2022

Fair value (EUR)

1.56

2023: on all fronts

Price (EUR)

0.753

Fundamentals unchanged and still undervalued

Upside/down side

+107.2%

Good sales momentum restored

SpineGuard released its annual results last night. After two financial years disrupted by the pandemic, the number of DSG units sold in 2022 was 5,934 (+15%), generating revenue growth of +27.1% (+17.4% at constant exchange rates), driven by a very good dynamic in Europe and Latin America. The United States also returned to growth, but at a more moderate rate (+9% at constant exchange rates). These figures published in January have already been commented on (see our comment of January 10th).

Logical increase in expenses in view of the actions taken

Having stocks of certain components, SpineGuard was able to limit the increase in the COGS of its medical devices over part of the year. Price increases applied to customers contributed to a significant improvement in the gross margin, which stood at 84.2% (vs 81.9% in 2021). This improvement will certainly be short-lived. Indeed, with the disposal of stocks of parts purchased before the inflation period, the gross margin should be impacted in 2023 as the group will be subject to the various price increases from its suppliers over the full year.

Regarding operating expenses, 2022 saw a return of the teams to the field, leading to a logical increase in commercial expenses, which stood at EUR 3.70m (vs. EUR 2.66m). The group also continued to invest in R&D to reach key stages in certain promising projects. The current operating loss is therefore higher than last year (EUR -1.53m vs. EUR -1.24m).

The company's indebtedness logically weighs on the income statement (financial expenses of EUR 427k) but the management is looking at solutions to reorganize this debt (possible partial reimbursement). A reversal of deferred tax of the American subsidiary also impacts the income statement. The net loss is thus increased to EUR-2.39m (vs EUR-1.72m).

Cash and cash equivalents as at 31/12 amounted to EUR4.2m. With additional financing (BSAR), visibility is at the end of 2024.

Mixed performance in Q1

Alongside the annual results, the company also published its turnover for Q1. It stands at EUR1.27m, up by +12% (+10% at constant exchange rates). Europe performed very well as well as Latin America, with the number of DSG units sold up by 34%. In contrast, US activity was stable (565 units sold in Q1 vs 569 in Q1 2022). This lacklustre performance can be explained in part by a probable stock effect at partner Wishbone, which has honored a minimum of its contractual commitment, but above all to the structuring of the sales team, which needs to be established on a long-term basis (sales representatives working in states far from the subsidiary located in Colorado). New recruitments are underway to strengthen the presence on

Lionel Labourdette, PhD, MBA

lionel@biostrategic-research.com+33 617 965 019

Stock data (2023-04-13)

ISIN

FR0011464452

Ticker

ALSGD.PA

Price (EUR)

0.753

Market capitalisation (EURm)

27.1

Free float (%) est.

96.1

Floating capitalisation (EURm)

26.0

Number of shares (,000)

35,975

Average daily volume (3 m)

273,117

12m performance

2,0

1,5

1,0

0,5

0,0

14/08/22

14/02/23

14/04/22

14/06/22

14/10/22

14/12/22

ALSGD

ALSGD rel to CAC Small & Mid 190

Change (%)

1 m

3 m

12m

Absolute

-18.1

+9.1

-28.3

Rel. to CAC SM190

-17.8

+9.4

-23.9

Rel. to Next Biotech

-21.9

+17.2

-18.9

Financials (31/12)

EURm

2021

2022E

2023E

2024E

Sales

4.4

5.6

7.2

8.9

EBITDA

-1.5

-0.4

0.3

1.0

EBIT

-1.8

-0.7

0.0

0.6

Net income

-2.7

-1.1

-0.3

0.5

EPS (EUR)

-0.10

-0.03

-0.01

0.01

Net debt

4.4

-1.0

-1.6

-2.8

Key ratios

2021

2022E

2023E

2024E

EV/Sales

7.5x

4.7x

3.7x

2.9x

EV/EBITDA

na

na

na

32.1x

EV/EBIT

na

na

na

57.5x

PER

na

na

na

94.6x

ROIC

na

na

na

12%

ROE

na

na

na

5%

EV/IC

7.8x

6.3x

6.5x

6.7x

Gearing

na

-17%

-24%

-37%

The issuer and Biostrategic Partners have agreed that Biostrategic Partners will produce and disseminate investment research as a service

1

the ground.

Real challenges in 2023

For several months now, the activity of operating theatres has not been disrupted by the pandemic. The priority for 2023 is above all to regain momentum in the United States. The resources allocated should help stabilize the teams and assert a presence in the field to improve visibility and capitalize on the strong interest of doctors at recent conferences.

The year 2022 saw significant progress in the development of new products:

  • The DSG Connect offer is gradually being implemented as the number of surgeries passed the 500 mark (version of the PediGuard paired with a tablet for signal visualization, a more ergonomic version than the historical device with a simple sound signal). The learning curve of the first users is used to refine the device and reinforce its attractiveness.
  • The robotics project is well underway with recent results on 100% bone breach detection. The company is funding a new thesis with the Sorbonne team to advance the robotic integration work.
  • The "smart drill" project is progressing as planned with the design of a drill that is compatible with the various drill machines available on the market (making the device accessible to as many surgeons as possible regardless of their existing equipment). Key features such as an automatic stop system or depth and angle measurement are being developed for the second prototyping.
  • The "smart screw" project with US partner Omnia Medical is on schedule. A specific development of DSG technology to guide the surgeon during sacroiliac fusions is also underway.

The only downside is a setback on the dental project. Although progress was made in 2022, the partner Confident ABC seems less responsive and the programme has slowed down. The technical rationale is not in question. Nor are the commercial prospects in question. SpineGuard, still convinced of the potential of this project, wishes to maintain a sustained pace of development and is looking at possible outcomes or evolutions of this partnership in order to quickly bring the first devices to market.

Valuation and rating

The figures published are not really surprising. After the pandemic, the company is recovering its business and needs to invest in the commercial side to return to high growth rates. The commercial momentum in the US is the real issue in our view but an increased presence on the ground should help to regain momentum. We are waiting for the financial report to be published to adjust the cost structures in our model. The fundamentals remain strong and there is interest in new projects. We therefore remain positive on the dossier.

Next communication :H1 revenue on July 12th

2

Profit and Loss

As of 31/12 (EURm)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

2023E

2024E

Sales

8.17

7.58

6.83

4.85

4.41

5.62

7.16

8.91

Change n-1

9.5%

-7.3%

-9.9%

-29.0%

-9.2%

27.6%

27.4%

24.4%

Other revenues

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total revenues

8.17

7.58

6.83

4.85

4.41

5.62

7.16

8.91

Gross margin

6.95

6.55

5.77

4.04

3.61

4.56

5.90

7.38

EBITDA

-2.66

-0.86

-0.14

-1.49

-1.04

-0.38

0.35

0.97

Change n-1

20%

68%

84%

-993%

30%

63%

191%

-178%

Depreciation & amortisation

0.31

0.26

0.30

0.35

0.31

0.33

0.34

0.35

Goodwill

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

EBIT

-2.96

-1.11

-0.43

-1.84

-1.35

-0.71

0.01

0.63

Change n-1

18%

63%

61%

-326%

27%

47%

102%

-4338%

Net financial income

-1.16

-1.21

-0.64

-0.84

-0.30

-0.40

-0.28

-0.15

Minorities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net profit before tax

-4.13

-2.32

-1.07

-2.68

-1.65

-1.11

-0.26

0.48

Tax

-

-0.02

0.39

-0.04

-0.08

-

-

-

Net in come

-4.13

-2.33

-0.69

-2.72

-1.72

-1.11

-0.26

0.48

Change n-1

1%

43%

71%

-296%

37%

35%

77%

285%

EPS

-0.72

-0.34

-0.05

-0.12

-0.06

-0.04

-0.01

0.02

EPS fully diluted

-0.65

-0.31

-0.05

-0.10

-0.05

-0.03

-0.01

0.01

Gross margin (% of sales)

85.1%

86.5%

84.5%

83.2%

81.9%

81.2%

82.5%

82.9%

EBITDA (% of sales)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

4.9%

10.9%

EBIT (% of sales)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

0.2%

7.1%

Net margin (% of sales)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

5.4%

Cash Flow statement

Au 31/12 (MEUR)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

2023E

2024E

Net income

-4.13

-2.33

-0.69

-2.72

-1.72

-1.11

-0.26

0.48

Depreciation and amortisation

0.31

0.26

0.30

0.35

0.31

0.33

0.34

0.35

Goodwill

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Change in WCR

0.26

-0.08

0.27

0.64

-0.09

0.14

0.46

0.40

Others

1.05

1.49

0.71

1.04

0.27

0.34

0.26

0.13

Cash-flow from operations

-2.51

-0.67

0.60

-0.68

-1.23

-0.30

0.80

1.36

Capex

-0.05

-0.05

-0.08

-0.05

-0.04

-0.08

-0.08

-0.08

Free cash flow

-2.56

-0.72

0.52

-0.73

-1.27

-0.38

0.72

1.28

Acquisitions

-

-

-0.15

-0.15

-0.33

-0.15

-0.15

-0.15

Divestments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Capital increase

2.21

1.68

1.75

1.75

6.48

1.00

-

-

Financing (bank and others)

0.01

4.64

0.22

0.01

0.04

-

-

-

Others

-0.26

-5.73

-1.54

-0.99

-0.91

-1.19

-1.13

-1.06

Change in cash over the period

-0.61

-0.13

0.80

-0.12

4.01

-0.72

-0.56

0.07

Opening cash position

1.80

1.19

1.05

2.01

2.03

6.33

5.76

5.36

Closing cash position

1.19

1.06

1.85

1.89

6.04

5.61

5.21

5.43

3

Balance sheet

Au 31/12 (MEUR)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

2023E

2024E

Fixed assets

0.14

0.12

0.63

0.50

0.37

0.30

0.21

0.12

Intangible assets

0.90

0.72

0.72

0.69

0.89

0.72

0.55

0.38

Goodwill

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

Financial assets

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Inventories

0.81

0.84

0.66

0.66

0.68

0.56

0.71

0.88

Account receivables

1.38

1.32

0.95

0.71

0.62

0.95

1.20

1.50

Other receivables

0.54

0.59

0.55

0.67

0.57

0.51

0.65

0.83

Cash and cash equivalents

1.19

1.06

1.40

1.22

5.21

4.64

4.23

4.45

Prepaid expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other non-current assets

0.12

0.13

0.50

0.51

0.48

0.48

0.48

0.48

Total assets

8.15

7.86

8.50

8.06

11.90

11.23

11.12

11.73

Equity

-0.21

-0.50

0.59

-0.01

5.06

5.30

5.65

6.64

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Provisions

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Financial debt

6.23

6.07

6.08

5.64

4.47

3.65

2.66

1.67

Account payables

1.04

1.16

1.04

1.34

1.00

0.71

0.91

1.13

Other debts

0.98

0.81

0.62

0.88

1.00

1.21

1.54

1.92

Deferred income and other liabilities

0.06

0.26

0.11

0.15

0.32

0.32

0.32

0.32

Total liabilities

8.15

7.86

8.50

8.06

11.90

11.23

11.12

11.73

4

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Responsibility for this publication

This publication has been prepared under the only responsibility of BioStrategic Partners.

Recipient

This publication is exclusively designed for "Eligible Counterparties" or "Business Customers". It is not designed to be distributed or transmitted. directly or indirectly. to "Retail Customers".

Absence of investment advice

This publication has been produced for information only and does not represent investment advice. given that it has been prepared without knowledge of the financial situation. asset position or any other personal circumstance of the persons who may receive it.

Absence of buy or sell offering of financial instruments

This publication does not represent an offering or an incentive to buy or sell the financial instruments outlined in it.

Reliability of information

Every precaution has been taken by Biostrategic Partners to ensure that the information contained in this publication come from sources considered reliable. Unless otherwise specifically indicated in this publication. all opinions. estimations and forecasts given. are those of Biostrategic Partners at that date and may be revised without prior notice.

Exemption from liability

Neither Biostrategic Partners nor SwissLife Banque Privée shall be liable for any damage that may result from the incorrect or incomplete nature of this publication. Neither Biostrategic Partners or SwissLife Banque Privée is not liable for any investment decisions. regardless of their nature. made by the users of this publication on its basis.

Transfer and distribution of this publication

This document was sent. prior to its publication. to the issuer of the financial instruments to which it refers. This document may not be reproduced. distributed or published in whole or in part without the prior written consent of Biostrategic Partners and SwissLife Banque Privée.

Warning concerning performance

Investors should note that any income from financial instruments can fluctuate and that prices can fall as well as rise. Past and simulated performance does not guarantee future performance.

Detection of potential conflicts of interest

Company

Potential conflicts of interest with Biostrategic Partners

SPINEGUARD

a)

b)

c)

d)

e)

f)

g)

No

No

No

No

Yes

No

No

The analyst has a familial relationship with a founding partner of IPF Partners who holds SpineGuard' bonds with warrants attached

  1. Biostrategic Partners has participated or is participating. either as lead manager or member of an investment or guarantee syndicate for a financial transaction. either as advisor of a public offering over the last twelve months or as Listing Sponsor of the company.
  2. Biostrategic Partners holds an investment stake greater than or equal to 5% in the capital of the company under analysis.
  3. The company who is the subject of this analysis holds an investment stake greater than or equal to 5% in Biostrategic Partners.
  4. Biostrategic Partners and/or one of its affiliates is/are liquidity provider(s) or market maker(s) for (one of) the company's financial instrument/s.
  5. Biostrategic Partners has agreed with the company to provide a service of production and distribution of analysis regarding the company.
  6. Biostrategic Partners has modified its conclusions after notifying the company before its distribution of this analysis.
  7. The person/s responsible for the analysis. a director or a member of the Board of Directors of Biostrategic Partners is a manager. director or member of the Board of Directors of the company.

Company

Potential conflicts of interest with SwissLifeBanquePrivée

SPINEGUARD

a)

b)

c)

d)

e)

f)

g)

Yes

No

No

Yes

No

No

No

  1. SwissLife Banque Privée has participated or is participating. either as lead manager or member of an investment or guarantee syndicate for a financial transaction. either as advisor of a public offering over the last twelve months or as Listing Sponsor of the company.
  2. SwissLife Banque Privée holds an investment stake greater than or equal to 5% in the capital of the company under analysis.
  3. The company who is the subject of this analysis holds an investment stake greater than or equal to 5% in SwissLife Banque Privée.
  4. SwissLife Banque Privée and/or one of its affiliates is/are liquidity provider(s) or market maker(s) for (one of) the company's financial instrument/s.
  5. SwissLife Banque Privée has agreed with the company to provide a service of production and distribution of analysis regarding the company.
  6. SwissLife Banque Privée has modified its conclusions after notifying the company before its distribution of this analysis.
  7. The person/s responsible for the analysis. a director or a member of the Board of Directors of SwissLife Banque Privée is a manager. director or member of the Board of Directors of the company.

5

Disclaimer

SpineGuard SA published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 15:57:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SPINEGUARD
11:58a17 April 2023 – 18h00 Cet : SpineGuard note by BioStrategic Research (in english)
PU
04/13SpineGuard SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/0909 Mars 2023 – 10h00 Cet : SpineGuard note by BioStrategic Research (in english)
PU
03/08SpineGuard SA Announced New Results in the Development of its Robotic Application
CI
01/1010 January 2023 – 16h00 Cet : SpineGuard note by BioStrategic Research (in english)
PU
01/09SpineGuard SA Reports Unaudited Revenue Result for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 202..
CI
202205 October 2022 – 10h00 Cet : SpineGuard note by BioStrategic Research (in english) ..
PU
2022SPINEGUARD : 3rd quarter turnover
CO
2022SpineGuard SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Spineguard : Reports Six-Month 2022 Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,41 M 4,84 M 4,84 M
Net income 2021 -1,72 M -1,90 M -1,90 M
Net cash 2021 0,41 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,1 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,73x
EV / Sales 2021 7,56x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SPINEGUARD
Duration : Period :
SpineGuard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPINEGUARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pierre Jérôme Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Manuel Lanfossi Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Thibault Chandanson Director-Research & Development
Maurice Bourlion Independent Director
Alexia Perouse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPINEGUARD19.90%24
PENUMBRA, INC.24.80%10 599
MASIMO CORPORATION29.55%10 082
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.26.38%9 483
GETINGE AB19.46%6 815
NOVOCURE LIMITED-14.49%6 614
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer