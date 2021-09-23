Press Release

SpineGuard Reports on its Extraordinary Shareholders

Meeting held on 23 September 2021

Paris (France) and Boulder (CO, USA), September 23, 2021 - 16:30 CEST - SpineGuard (FR0011464452

ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, reports on its Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting held behind closed doors at the Company's headquarters on September 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. and Mr. Pierre Jérôme, Chairman, CEO and co-founder of SpineGuard acting as Chairman.

In the context of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic, and in compliance with the measures taken by the Government, in particular the Ordinance n ° 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 amended and extended by Ordinance No. 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020, the meeting was held without the physical presence of the shareholders. Shareholders were able to follow the meeting live through webcast. The replay of this meeting is also available on the following link only in French: here.

It is also reminded that at the request of the Company, the President of the Commercial Court of Créteil appointed, by order of July 23, 2021, SELARL AJILINK LABIS CABOOTER in the person of Maître Jérôme De Chanaud, as ad-hoc representative to represent defaulting shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting, it being specified that the voting rights attached to the shares of defaulting shareholders had to be exercised by the ad hoc proxy in a sense in accordance with the corporate interests, at the rate of two-thirds of votes positive and one third of negative votes, in order to make "neutral", in terms of qualified majority, the participation of the ad-hoc representative in the deliberations.

As of 23 September 2021, the total number of Company shares amounts to 29,636,517 for 29,610,106 voting rights. During this Extraordinary General Meeting, Société Générale Securities Services, the provider of securities service to SpineGuard, reported that out of a total number of 29,610,106 shares, i.e. 29,610,106 voting rights:

Shareholders holding 11.44% of the share capital (representing 3,386,236 shares and voting rights) gave proxy to the Chairman by vote received or through the dematerialized platform Votaccess,

Shareholders holding 7.52% of the share capital (representing 2,225,272 shares and voting rights) voted by mail or through the dematerialized platform Votaccess.

And represent a total of 18.95% of the share capital equal to 5,611,508 shares and voting rights.

Consequently, Maître Jérôme de Chanaud, in his capacity of ad-hoc representative, voted for 23,998,598 shares and votes, representing 81.05% of defaulting shareholders.

In accordance with the Order of the President of the Commercial Court of Créteil of July 23, 2021, the 23,998,598 voting rights attached to the 23,998,598 shares of defaulting shareholders were exercised by the ad hoc proxy in the following way:

15,999,065, i.e. two-thirds of positive votes in favor of the resolutions presented, and

two-thirds of positive votes in favor of the resolutions presented, and 7,999,533, i.e. one third of negative votes against the resolutions presented, with the exception of resolution 11, the votes of which are reversed. Results of votes at the Extraordinary General Meeting

1