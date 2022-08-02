Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SpineGuard
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALSGD   FR0011464452

SPINEGUARD

(ALSGD)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:29 2022-08-02 am EDT
0.5980 EUR   -5.68%
12:02pSPINEGUARD : announces the revision of its 2022 financial calendar
PU
07/1313 JULY 2022 &NDASH; 12H00 CET : SpineGuard morning note by BioStrategic Research (in english) (Download PDF)
PU
07/12SPINEGUARD : posts 20% revenue growth in Q2-2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SpineGuard : announces the revision of its 2022 financial calendar

08/02/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

SpineGuard announces the revision of

its 2022 financial calendar

PARIS and BOULDER (CO), August 02, 2022 - 6:00 pm CEST - SpineGuard (FR0011464452 - ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, today announced a change in its financial calendar for the second half of 2022.

Revised financial calendar for the second half of 2022

Event

Date*

2022 First-Half Results

September 15, 2022

(instead of September 14, 2022)

2022 Third-Quarter Sales

October 12, 2022

Note (*): Press releases are published after stock market closes. This information is subject to modification.

About SpineGuard®

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 90,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Nineteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG® offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these strong fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded the scope of its DSG® technology in innovative applications such as the « smart » pedicle screw, the DSG Connect visualization and registration interface, dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG® was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

Contacts

SpineGuard

NewCap

Pierre Jérôme

Investor Relations & Financial Communication

CEO & Chairman

Mathilde Bohin

Tel: +33 1 45 18 45 19

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94

p.jerome@spineguard.com

spineguard@newcap.eu

SpineGuard

Manuel Lanfossi

CFO

Tel: +33 1 45 18 45 19

m.lanfossi@spineguard.com

1

Disclaimer

SpineGuard SA published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 16:01:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPINEGUARD
12:02pSPINEGUARD : announces the revision of its 2022 financial calendar
PU
07/1313 JULY 2022 &NDASH; 12H00 CET : SpineGuard morning note by BioStrategic Research (in engl..
PU
07/12SPINEGUARD : posts 20% revenue growth in Q2-2022
PU
07/12SpineGuard Reports Consolidated Revenue Results for the Second Quarter and First Half o..
CI
07/12SPINEGUARD : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
06/3030 JUNE 2022 &NDASH; 18H00 CET : Assemblée générale du 30 juin 2022 – Compte rendu (..
PU
06/30SPINEGUARD : Proxy Statments
CO
06/0808 JUNE 2022 &NDASH; 18H00 CET : Assemblée générale du 8 juin 2022 – 2ème avis de co..
PU
06/08SpineGuard Signs Three-year Collaboration To Add Ultrasound To Dynamic Surgical Guidanc..
MT
06/07SpineGuard Announces A New Partnership with Sorbonne
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,41 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,72 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,41 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,8 M 19,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,73x
EV / Sales 2021 7,56x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart SPINEGUARD
Duration : Period :
SpineGuard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPINEGUARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pierre Jérôme Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Manuel Lanfossi Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Thibault Chandanson Director-Research & Development
Maurice Bourlion Independent Director
Alexia Perouse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPINEGUARD-44.09%19
MASIMO CORPORATION-50.55%8 036
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.19.44%7 624
NOVOCURE LIMITED-8.08%7 228
GETINGE AB-43.03%6 071
PENUMBRA, INC.-50.89%5 316