SpineGuard: capital increase completed

July 08, 2024

SpineGuard announced on Monday that it had completed its capital increase via the issue of new shares with preferential subscription rights, raising 1.13 million euros.



This amount is nevertheless lower than the 1.5 million euro initially targeted by this specialist in digital surgical guidance (DSG) technology for bone implant placement.



The funds are intended to provide the company with the resources it needs to roll out three new applications for its DSG technology, with a view to sustaining growth and achieving current financial equilibrium by 2026.



Following the capital increase, the stake of a shareholder holding 1% who does not participate in the operator will be reduced to 0.89%.



On the Paris Bourse, SpineGuard shares fell by almost 7% following these announcements.



