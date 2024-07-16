SpineGuard: growth accelerates in Q2

July 16, 2024 at 10:42 am EDT Share

SpineGuard lost nearly 5% on the Paris Bourse on Tuesday, despite announcing double-digit sales growth in the first half of the year.



The company - the originator of a digital surgical guidance (DSG) technology - generated sales of $2.44 million in the first six months of the year, up 9% at current exchange rates.



At constant exchange rates, growth reached 10%.



In its press release, SpineGuard emphasizes that growth accelerated in the second quarter, to 14% at current exchange rates, compared with 6% in the first three months of the year.



The rebound in our sales that began in the first quarter, after a year 2023 marked by the interruption of the pediatric surgery distribution agreement with WishBone Medical in the United States, has continued and amplified over the last three months", commented CEO and co-founder Pierre Jérôme.



The company has developed a device that works by locally measuring the electrical conductivity of tissue in real time, making bone implant placement safer and simpler.



Expressing confidence in this X-ray-free technology, now validated by over 100.000 surgeries, SpineGuard maintains its objective of achieving financial break-even by 2026.



Despite these announcements, the share price was down 4.8% on Tuesday afternoon on the Paris Bourse.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.