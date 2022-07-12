Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SpineGuard
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALSGD   FR0011464452

SPINEGUARD

(ALSGD)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-12 am EDT
0.7000 EUR   -3.98%
06/3030 JUNE 2022 &NDASH; 18H00 CET : Assemblée générale du 30 juin 2022 – Compte rendu (Download PDF)
PU
06/30SPINEGUARD : Proxy Statments
CO
06/0808 JUNE 2022 &NDASH; 18H00 CET : Assemblée générale du 8 juin 2022 – 2ème avis de convocation (Download PDF)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SpineGuard : posts 20% revenue growth in Q2-2022

07/12/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
Press Release

SpineGuard posts 20% revenue growth in Q2-2022

PARIS and BOULDER (CO), July 12, 2022 - 6:00 pm CEST - SpineGuard (FR0011464452 - ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announced today its first half 2022 revenue.

Pierre Jérôme, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of SpineGuard, declared: "Driven by the rebound of our commercial activities in the US and the increasing impact of our new DSG Connect platform on the heels of a sustained performance in Europe and Latin America, our sales growth is accelerating in Q2. The feedback from the 20+ centers having evaluated DSG Connect is highlighting its value added in particular with regards to shortening the learning curve for the new adopters of our x-rayfree real time Dynamic Surgical Guidance technology. We have scheduled its full-scalelaunch in October around the NASS (North American Spine Society) and Eurospine congresses, the two main annual events in our industry. On another note, we are very satisfied with the first six months of our collaboration with WishBone Medical, our new strategic partner. The contractual agreements they have put in place with US hospital GPOs (Group Purchasing Organizations) definitively provide them with quick access to the pediatric orthopedic market. "

H1 and Q2 2022 revenues

€ thousands - IFRS (Unaudited)

2022

2021

Variance

First Quarter

1,131

1,049

+8%

Second Quarter

1,415

1,179

+20%

Half-Year

2,546

2,228

+14%

In the United States, the revenue of the second quarter 2022 grew by 19% to $ 1,105K from $ 1,054K (+5% cc).

Outside the USA, the revenue of the second quarter grew by +24% at € 378K. The half-year revenue grew by +18% at € 770K.

2,848 DSG units were sold in the first half of 2022 from 2,731 units in first half of 2021, a growth of 4% (+9% on the second quarter alone). 1,340 units were sold in the United States representing 47% of total units.

Cash position

At June 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were € 4.5M. Including the € 4.0M balance of the Nice & Green convertible warrants (BSAR) equity line, SpineGuard's cash runway stands until Q2-2024.

In addition, should 100% of the Warrants be exercised, the free allocation of Redeemable Warrants set up in June 2021 may generate gross proceeds of € 5,338K and would extend the cash runway by 24 additional months.

1

2022 Perspectives

SpineGuard is focusing on the following priorities while investing selectively to remain close to breakeven:

  1. Boost commercial activities with the launch of the DSG-Connect visual interface and the partnership with WishBone Medical
  2. Deploy the DSG digital technology in the surgical robotic field
  3. Develop a Smart Universal Drill (SUD) embedding the DSG artificial intelligence
  4. Support ConfiDent with the design and scale-up of the DSG dental applications
  5. Sign new strategic partnerships

Next financial press release: 2022 Half-year financial results on September 14, 2022

About SpineGuard®

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 90,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Nineteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG® offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these strong fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded the scope of its DSG® technology in innovative applications such as the « smart » pedicle screw, the DSG Connect visualization and registration interface, dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG® was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

Contacts

SpineGuard

NewCap

Pierre Jérôme

Investor Relations & Financial Communication

CEO & Chairman

Mathilde Bohin

Tel: +33 1 45 18 45 19

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94

p.jerome@spineguard.com

spineguard@newcap.eu

SpineGuard

Manuel Lanfossi

CFO

Tel: +33 1 45 18 45 19

m.lanfossi@spineguard.com

2

Disclaimer

SpineGuard SA published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 16:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4,41 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,72 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,41 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,7 M 21,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,73x
EV / Sales 2021 7,56x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart SPINEGUARD
Duration : Period :
SpineGuard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPINEGUARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pierre Jérôme Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Manuel Lanfossi Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Thibault Chandanson Director-Research & Development
Maurice Bourlion Independent Director
Alexia Perouse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPINEGUARD-35.71%22
NOVOCURE LIMITED-3.01%7 616
MASIMO CORPORATION-54.98%7 317
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.12.96%7 210
GETINGE AB-38.57%6 239
PENUMBRA, INC.-54.60%4 915