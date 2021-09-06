Log in
    ALSPW   FR0011398874

SPINEWAY

(ALSPW)
  Report
Spineway : 2021 Half Year Results postponed

09/06/2021 | 04:22am EDT
Press release

Ecully, 6 September 2021 - 8:30 am

2021 Half Year Results postponed

Spineway, specialized in innovative implants for the treatment of severe disorders of the spinal column (spine), informs 2021 half year results are delayed due to the acquisition of Distimp, event that was not foreseen at the time the news agenda was published.

Originally planned for September the 6th after stock exchange closing, half year results will finally be communicated on September the 13th after stock exchange closing.

Upcoming: 13 September 2021 - 2021 Half year results

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE PEA-PME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)

Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports. Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) - INPI Talent award (2015).

ISIN: FR0011398874 - ALSPW

Contacts :

Shareholder-services line

Investor relations

Available Tuesday through Thursday

Solène Kennis

(10 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

spineway@aelium.fr

New number (no tax)

0806 70 60 60

1

Disclaimer

Spineway SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 08:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7,00 M 8,31 M 8,31 M
Net income 2021 -3,50 M -4,16 M -4,16 M
Net Debt 2021 6,80 M 8,07 M 8,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,3 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,30x
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 9,71%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,00 €
Average target price 0,01 €
Spread / Average Target 428%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Le Roux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Myriam Denis-Galland Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Brigneaud Independent Director
Bérangère Boggio Independent Director
Weiguang Guo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPINEWAY33.33%28
ABBOTT LABORATORIES17.76%228 587
MEDTRONIC PLC14.93%181 186
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.04%74 046
HOYA CORPORATION26.24%60 599
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH82.35%58 167