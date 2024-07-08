Spineway: continued sales efforts in Europe

Spineway, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spinal pathologies, announced on Monday that it intends to pursue its development efforts in European countries.



Following its participation in the annual congress of the Spanish Spine Surgery Association (GEER), held last May in Malaga, the group is now pursuing its ambition to become a major player in less invasive spine treatments in Europe.



At this event, which is the annual meeting place for spine surgeons in Spain, and at the SFCR congress held in Montpellier last month, Spineway claims to have had the opportunity to develop new partnerships.



The company also claims to have been able to increase its visibility and its positions in key European territories.



During the SFCR congress, Spineway recruited a new agent to reinforce its presence in the Paris-Sud and North-West regions, with a view to eventually covering the whole of France.



