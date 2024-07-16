Spineway, a manufacturer of implants for the treatment of spinal pathologies, was punished on the stock market on Tuesday after reporting a slowdown in second-quarter growth.

On the Paris Bourse, the surgical instruments specialist's shares were down almost 12% at around 11.45am, one of the biggest declines on the Paris market in late morning trading.

Last night, the group reported first-half sales of 6.5 million euros, compared with 5.4 million for the same period in 2023, representing growth of 20%.

However, most of this growth was concentrated in the first quarter, with a 28% increase in sales, whereas sales rose by only 14% in the second quarter.

For analysts at Invest Securities, this is nevertheless "robust growth", given that growth stood at 12% in the first half of the 2023 financial year.

"This well-balanced publication confirms the growth trajectory initiated in 2021", emphasizes the brokerage firm.

