Spineway: growth slows, share price falls

July 16, 2024 at 05:55 am EDT Share

Spineway, a manufacturer of implants for the treatment of spinal pathologies, was punished on the stock market on Tuesday after reporting a slowdown in second-quarter growth.



On the Paris Bourse, the surgical instruments specialist's shares were down almost 12% at around 11.45am, one of the biggest declines on the Paris market in late morning trading.



Last night, the group reported first-half sales of 6.5 million euros, compared with 5.4 million for the same period in 2023, representing growth of 20%.



However, most of this growth was concentrated in the first quarter, with a 28% increase in sales, whereas sales rose by only 14% in the second quarter.



For analysts at Invest Securities, this is nevertheless "robust growth", given that growth stood at 12% in the first half of the 2023 financial year.



"This well-balanced publication confirms the growth trajectory initiated in 2021", emphasizes the brokerage firm.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.