Spineway: punished despite a solid first quarter

April 17, 2024 at 08:38 am EDT

Spineway's share price fell on Wednesday, despite a first-quarter performance judged to be "solid" and optimistic forecasts that do not seem to have fully convinced investors.



The specialist in implants for the treatment of severe spinal pathologies reported sales of 3.1 million euros for the first three months of the year, up 28%.



The surgical instrument manufacturer points out that this growth was purely organic, with no scope effect, thanks to buoyant sales in its two main regions, Europe and Latin America.



Together, these regions accounted for 85% of sales in the quarter.



In a press release, Spineway stresses that the positive trend in its first-quarter sales confirms its ability to win new market share and grow in an "increasingly demanding" environment.



This dynamism should enable it to pursue its investments to obtain new approvals and CE/MDR certifications for its product ranges.



The Group thus confirms its ambition to become a "major" player in less invasive spine treatments.



After opening the day up by almost 30%, the share price turned downwards during the morning, and is now down by around 1%.



