Spineway: strong sales growth in 2023

January 26, 2024 at 06:30 am EST Share

Spineway has forecast a 42% increase in sales for 2023, a vintage which the implant and surgical instrument manufacturer considers a good business year given the 'generally unfavorable' environment.



The group, which specializes in the treatment of severe spinal pathologies, posted sales of 10.5 million euros last year, compared with 7.4 million euros in 2022.



Growth was driven by the strong sales performance of products from Distimp and Spine Innovations, the company's two latest acquisitions.



Geographically, Europe remains the Group's leading sales region, accounting for 49% of sales, and the most dynamic, with growth of 78% last year.



Sales in Asia rose by 24%, followed by Latin America with 23% growth.



In a press release, Spineway also states that it has stepped up its investments (regulatory, R&D and marketing) in order to prepare for the coming years.



The company warns that these expenses will weigh on its annual accounts, too, but that they should be conducive to future growth.



This publication was well received on Friday on the Paris Bourse, where the share price soared by 86% in mid-day trading.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.