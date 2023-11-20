Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC - Cheltenham, England-based thermal energy management and pumping - Chair, chief executive officer and chief finance officer each buy GBP100,000 in shares on Friday for GBP300,000 in total. Clare Pike, associate of Chair Jamie Pike, buys 1,115 shares at GBP89.52, while CEO Nicholas Anderson and CFO Nimesh Patel each buy 1,122 shares at GBP89.11.

In a trading update on Thursday last week, Spiraz-Sarco said sales growth slowed over the past few months amid a "subdued trading environment", leaving revenue so far in 2023 down on a year before, although it expects to resume revenue growth next year.

Current stock price: 9,172.00 pence, up 2.6% in London on Monday

12-month change: down 19%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.