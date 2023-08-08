London Stocks Seen Opening Lower After Weak China Trade Data

0651 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open 30 points lower, according to IG, having closed on Monday at 7554.49, tracking falls in Asian stocks after weak Chinese trade data, which showed both exports and imports dropping by more than expected. Focus centers on inflation figures from China on Tuesday and the U.S. on Thursday. "Earnings season continues to diminish in the pace of figures to be released, leaving the inflation figures the main data to watch for traders," IG analysts write. Data showed U.K. retail sales rose in July, though volumes fell. Miner Glencore will be in focus after it said first-half profit plunged due to lower commodity prices, while InterContinental Hotels and Abrdn will be watched after earnings updates. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

Spirax-Sarco CEO Nicholas Anderson to Retire; Nimesh Patel Named Successor

Spirax-Sarco Engineering's Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Anderson plans to retire early next year after ten years in the role and will be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Nimesh Patel.

Wealth firm 7IM downsizes London HQ as private equity buyers circle -- Financial News

UK wealth manager moves into premises a quarter of the size of its offices in 55 Bishopsgate

InterContinental Hotels Group Net Profit Rose on Improved Conditions

InterContinental Hotels Group said first-half net profit and revenue increased, driven by improved trading conditions, but that it expects the comparatives to 2022 in the second half to get tougher due to continuing economic uncertainties.

Abrdn Pretax Loss Narrows; Extends Buyback

Abrdn posted a narrower pretax loss for the first half of 2023 as it reported higher-than-expected net outflows and extended its share buyback program.

STM Group Gets Extension for PSF Capital Takeover Plan

The U.K. Takeover Panel has extended the deadline for PSF Capital Reserve to make an offer for STM Group, or walk away, until Aug. 22 so that the parties can continue talks and the due diligence process.

SIG Says Pretax Profit Fell on Higher Costs; Conditions to Remain Challenging

SIG reported lower first-half pretax profit after booking higher costs, and said it expects conditions to remain challenging across end markets in the second half alongside further moderation in price inflation.

