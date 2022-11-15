Advanced search
    SPX   GB00BWFGQN14

SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC

(SPX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:12 2022-11-15 am EST
11970.00 GBX   +0.72%
08:01aSpirax Sarco introduces SP7 and SP8 Smart Positioners
GL
11/10UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/04UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
Spirax Sarco introduces SP7 and SP8 Smart Positioners

11/15/2022 | 08:01am EST
The most energy-efficient positioners available, with a maximum steady-state air consumption of 0.015 SCFM

Blythewood, South Carolina, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirax Sarco, the global leader in steam system engineering and management has expanded its product line to include the new SP7 and SP8 Smart Positioners. These new positioners are mounted onto a control valve to allow a central control system to remotely control the valve with an analog input signal. By using a smart positioner, the long-term precision of the valve increases as the positioner helps to counteract valve drift. Smart positioners also provide fast and easy commissioning with only a few button presses for customers in the food, beverage, institutional, and healthcare industries.

“With a global focus on sustainability and energy-efficient operation, Spirax Sarco is pleased to announce that SP7 and SP8 Smart Positioners are the most energy-efficient positioners available when operating at steady-state, with maximum air consumption of 0.015 SCFM, regardless of the supply of air pressure. This is up to 50x more efficient than similar electro-pneumatic positioners, which can lead to a decrease in compressed air utility expenses of $1,000+ per year, per positioner. As compressed air is one of the most expensive utilities in a production facility, reducing the waste not directly associated with performance is paramount to reducing energy cost and improving sustainability during operation.” said Chris Rossi, Spirax Sarco Product Manager.

According to Rossi, SP7 and SP8 Smart Positioners comprise a robust construction of die cast aluminum case and cover, and are designed to work in the harshest conditions, especially applications with high levels of vibration without failure, up to 10g/80 Hz. The SP7 and SP8 Smart Positioners can be used with any actuator that conforms to NAMUR and includes a standard 3-year manufactures warranty. The SP7 series of Smart Positioners provide a wide range of alarms, along with indicators to perform preventative maintenance. The SP8 Smart Positioner includes advanced valve diagnostics that allow for long-term data trending to benchmark current valve performance against a new control valve. Both positioners can be a great tool to indicate valve operational limits to best plan maintenance schedules.

More information on Spirax Sarco’s SP7 and SP8 Smart Positioners is available online at www.spiraxsarco.com/us or by calling (800) 883-4411, or email at orders@spirax.com.

About Spirax Sarco, Inc.
With over 100 years of experience in the industry and more than 1,300 experts in 62 countries, Spirax Sarco is the world leader in the control and management of steam, a Natural Technology key to our sustainable future. We provide a diverse range of industrial customers with vital products, services, and engineered solutions to maximize efficiency and overcome their process challenges. Further information can be found at www.spiraxsarco.com/us

###

Financials
Sales 2022 1 540 M 1 805 M 1 805 M
Net income 2022 247 M 290 M 290 M
Net Debt 2022 295 M 346 M 346 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,5x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 8 751 M 10 260 M 10 260 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,87x
EV / Sales 2023 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 9 200
Free-Float 99,0%
Technical analysis trends SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 11 885,00 GBX
Average target price 11 878,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -0,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas John Anderson CEO, COO & Executive Director
Nimesh Balvir Patel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Robert Provan Pike Chairman
Jane S. Kingston Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Ian France Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC-25.95%10 260
ATLAS COPCO AB-14.36%60 009
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-3.51%39 415
FANUC CORPORATION-15.32%28 131
FORTIVE CORPORATION-12.30%23 673
SANDVIK AB-18.74%23 400