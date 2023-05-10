Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPX   GB00BWFGQN14

SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC

(SPX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:30:11 2023-05-10 am EDT
11150.00 GBX   +0.04%
05:06aSpirax-Sarco maintains 2023 guidance, trading in line with forecast
AN
04:48aFTSE 100 Falls Again as U.S. Inflation Data Looms
DJ
03:24aSterling Could Rise if BOE Signals Further Rate Increases
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spirax-Sarco maintains 2023 guidance, trading in line with forecast

05/10/2023 | 05:06am EDT
(Alliance News) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC on Wednesday reported a sales performance in line with its expectations, and confirmed its guidance for 2023.

For the four months to the end of April, the Cheltenham, England-based thermal energy management and pumping company said organic sales growth was in line with its expectations. This was driven by industrial property growth in its Steam Specialities and Electric Thermal Solutions businesses.

Watson-Marlow sales were lower compared to last year, reflecting the "ongoing normalisation of Covid-19 related demand from biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers," Spirax-Sarco said. It expects a recovery in its operating profit margin in the second half of 2023, however.

Net debt at April 30 was GBP710 million, up 2.9% from GBP690 million at December 31.

Looking ahead, the company has kept its annual guidance for 2023, expecting double-digit sales growth and a full year adjusted operating margin similar to 2022's at 24%. Spirax-Sarco also noted that the integration of the acquisitions of Vulcanic and Durex is "progressing well".

Shares in Spirax-Sarco were marginally lower at 11,140.00 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 1 818 M 2 293 M 2 293 M
Net income 2023 271 M 342 M 342 M
Net Debt 2023 606 M 764 M 764 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,5x
Yield 2023 1,47%
Capitalization 8 202 M 10 348 M 10 348 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,85x
EV / Sales 2024 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 10 400
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC
Duration : Period :
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 11 145,00 GBX
Average target price 11 906,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas John Anderson CEO, COO & Executive Director
Nimesh Balvir Patel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Robert Provan Pike Chairman
Jane S. Kingston Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Ian France Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC4.99%10 348
ATLAS COPCO AB19.86%68 028
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.07%42 959
FANUC CORPORATION15.53%32 392
SANDVIK AB10.03%25 620
INGERSOLL RAND INC.12.80%23 842
