Learn how to achieve sustainability, improve steam quality, and mitigate patient risk from infections and unsterile equipment.

Blythewood, South Carolina, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirax Sarco, the global leader in steam system engineering and management is excited to announce their live free webinar: Steam In Hospitals. This one-hour online event will be held Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM, Eastern time. Webinar attendees will learn steam system best practices for hospitals and how to improve steam quality in their hospital, while also mitigating the patient risk from infections and unsterile equipment. How to achieve sustainability goals will also be discussed during this live event. This exclusively designed webinar is for Hospital Safety Managers, Operations Managers, Sterilization Managers, Facility Managers and Directors, and Healthcare Engineers.

The webinar instructor Carl Williams is the Global Sector Manager: Hospitals for Spirax Sarco in Great Britain. He has 30 years’ experience in Sales and Project Management and is knowledgeable about the use of steam and thermal energy in hospitals. Carl said, “You might already be aware of the multitude of applications for which steam is used in a hospital to provide thermal energy. They include space heating, domestic hot water, humidification, sterilization, and a great many other processes and purposes. During this webinar we will discuss the different grades of steam and why you should always have high quality clean steam for sterilization.”

Those interested in this live free online webinar: Steam In Hospitals can learn more about the event and register at https://bit.ly/41qXl6u.

About Spirax Sarco, Inc.

With over 100 years of experience in the industry and more than 1,300 experts in 62 countries, Spirax Sarco is the world leader in the control and management of steam, a Natural Technology key to our sustainable future. We provide a diverse range of industrial customers with vital products, services, and engineered solutions to maximize efficiency and overcome their process challenges. Further information can be found at www.spiraxsarco.com/us

