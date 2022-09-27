Advanced search
Equities
United States
Nyse
Spire Global, Inc.
News
Summary
SPIR
US8485601087
SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
(SPIR)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
01:45 2022-09-27 pm EDT
1.135
USD
-1.30%
12:57p
Spire global inc - feel positive given increased launch cadence…
RE
12:56p
Spire global inc - feel positive about situation with launching…
RE
12:31p
Spire global inc - don't see slowdown in government spending in…
RE
Summary
SPIRE GLOBAL INC - WE HAVE SEEN AVERAGE ANNUAL RECURRING REVENUE…
09/27/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
SPIRE GLOBAL INC - WE HAVE SEEN AVERAGE ANNUAL RECURRING REVENUE PER CUSTOMER INCREASE
© Reuters 2022
All news about SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
12:57p
Spire global inc - feel positive given increased launch cadence…
RE
12:56p
Spire global inc - feel positive about situation with launching…
RE
12:31p
Spire global inc - don't see slowdown in government spending in…
RE
12:30p
Spire global inc - on a macro level, geopolitical uncertainty is…
RE
12:24p
Spire global inc - comfortable with balance sheet position, in r…
RE
09/26
Spire Global Secures $4 Million NOAA Contract to Deliver Hyperspectral Microwave Sensin..
MT
09/26
Spire Global Awarded $4 Million NOAA Contract to Deliver Hyperspectral Microwave Sensin..
BU
09/26
Spire Global, Inc. Secures $4 Million NOAA Contract to Deliver Hyperspectral Microwave ..
CI
09/21
Spire Global Secures Contract From NOAA For Radio Occultation Data; Shares Surge After-..
MT
09/21
Spire Global Awarded $9.9 Million NOAA Contract to Deliver Satellite Weather Data
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
08/30
Canaccord Genuity Initiates Spire Global at Buy with $3.50 Price Target
MT
05/12
Piper Sandler Adjusts Spire Global's Price Target to $2 from $4.30, Keeps Neutral Ratin..
MT
04/22
Raymond James Starts Spire Global at Outperform With $4 Price Target
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
81,3 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-91,5 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
47,0 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-1,80x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
161 M
161 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
2,56x
EV / Sales 2023
2,11x
Nbr of Employees
378
Free-Float
75,4%
More Financials
Chart SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Technical analysis trends SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
1,15 $
Average target price
3,75 $
Spread / Average Target
226%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Platzer
Co-Founder
Thomas Krywe
Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen Cappaert
Chief Technology Officer
Theresa Condor
Chief Operating Officer & Director
Stephen D. Messer
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
-65.98%
161
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.
5.52%
5 532
GLOBALSTAR, INC.
37.07%
2 863
SES S.A.
-19.68%
2 379
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
-21.01%
1 884
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY
2.19%
1 860
More Results
