  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spire Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPIR   US8485601087

SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.

(SPIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:45 2022-09-27 pm EDT
1.135 USD   -1.30%
12:57pSpire global inc - feel positive given increased launch cadence…
RE
12:56pSpire global inc - feel positive about situation with launching…
RE
12:31pSpire global inc - don't see slowdown in government spending in…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPIRE GLOBAL INC - WE HAVE SEEN AVERAGE ANNUAL RECURRING REVENUE…

09/27/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
SPIRE GLOBAL INC - WE HAVE SEEN AVERAGE ANNUAL RECURRING REVENUE PER CUSTOMER INCREASE


© Reuters 2022
All news about SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
09/26Spire Global Secures $4 Million NOAA Contract to Deliver Hyperspectral Microwave Sensin..
MT
09/26Spire Global Awarded $4 Million NOAA Contract to Deliver Hyperspectral Microwave Sensin..
BU
09/26Spire Global, Inc. Secures $4 Million NOAA Contract to Deliver Hyperspectral Microwave ..
CI
09/21Spire Global Secures Contract From NOAA For Radio Occultation Data; Shares Surge After-..
MT
09/21Spire Global Awarded $9.9 Million NOAA Contract to Deliver Satellite Weather Data
BU
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -91,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 47,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 161 M 161 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 378
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spire Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,15 $
Average target price 3,75 $
Spread / Average Target 226%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Platzer Co-Founder
Thomas Krywe Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen Cappaert Chief Technology Officer
Theresa Condor Chief Operating Officer & Director
Stephen D. Messer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.-65.98%161
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.5.52%5 532
GLOBALSTAR, INC.37.07%2 863
SES S.A.-19.68%2 379
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-21.01%1 884
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY2.19%1 860