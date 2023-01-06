Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spire Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPIR   US8485601087

SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.

(SPIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:54 2023-01-06 am EST
0.9760 USD   +3.65%
11:22aSpire Global Announces Participation in ACG Next Conference
BU
2022Spire Global, Inc. Announces Completion of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation and Notice to Exercise Right to Exchange Remaining Outstanding Warrants
BU
2022Spire Global, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spire Global Announces Participation in ACG Next Conference

01/06/2023 | 11:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming event.

Event: ACG Next Conference
Date: January 17, 2023
Location: Washington, DC
Presenter: Thomas Krywe, CFO

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multipurpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has eight offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.spire.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
11:22aSpire Global Announces Participation in ACG Next Conference
BU
2022Spire Global, Inc. Announces Completion of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation and ..
BU
2022Spire Global, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to ..
AQ
2022Spire Global, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Spire Global, Inc. Announces Completion of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation and ..
BU
2022Spire Global Plans Launch of Six Satellites on SpaceX Transporter-6 Mission
MT
2022Spire Global to Launch Six Satellites on SpaceX Transporter-6 Mission
BU
2022Spire Global, Inc. to Launch Six Satellites on SpaceX Transporter-6 Mission
CI
2022Spire Global : Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Its Exchange Offer an..
PU
2022Spire Global, Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Its Exchange O..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -90,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 48,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 132 M 132 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 403
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spire Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 0,94 $
Average target price 3,32 $
Spread / Average Target 252%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Platzer Co-Founder
Thomas Krywe Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen Cappaert Chief Technology Officer
Theresa Condor Chief Operating Officer & Director
Stephen D. Messer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.-1.92%132
COMCAST CORPORATION5.75%159 880
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.3.46%6 682
SES S.A.4.53%2 985
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-1.50%2 359
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS2.01%1 859