    SPIR   US8485601087

SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.

(SPIR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/09 04:00:02 pm EDT
1.380 USD   -17.86%
Spire Global Announces Participation in Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

05/09/2022 | 04:26pm EDT
Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”) a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming event:

Event: Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Date: June 6, 2022
Location: New York
Presenters: Peter Platzer, CEO
Presentation Time: 10:50 a.m. – 11:20 AM ET
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/baird64/spir/1944040

Conferences that have presentations that are publicly webcast will be webcast live. Event replays will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.spire.com/news-events.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point of space so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, Singapore, Oxfordshire, and Cambridge, Ontario. To learn more, visit spire.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 86,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -76,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 30,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 235 M 235 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 320
Free-Float 76,8%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,68 $
Average target price 5,54 $
Spread / Average Target 230%
Managers and Directors
Peter Platzer Co-Founder
Thomas Krywe Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen Cappaert Chief Technology Officer
Theresa Condor Chief Operating Officer & Director
Stephen D. Messer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.-50.30%228
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.-15.38%4 568
SES S.A.19.22%3 901
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-2.28%2 603
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-3.45%2 069
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY PJSC-2.55%1 747