Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spire Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPIR   US8485601087

SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.

(SPIR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
1.290 USD   +6.61%
06:46aSpire Global Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank's Global Space Summit
BU
10/25Spire Global, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)
AQ
10/18Space tech startups fall out of VC orbit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spire Global Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank's Global Space Summit

10/26/2022 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming event.

Event: Deutsche Bank's Global Space Summit
Date: November 10, 2022
Location: Virtual
Presenter: Peter Platzer, CEO; Thomas Krywe, CFO

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Ontario, Glasgow, Oxfordshire, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.spire.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
06:46aSpire Global Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank's Global Space Summit
BU
10/25Spire Global, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Non-Reliance on Previo..
AQ
10/18Space tech startups fall out of VC orbit
RE
10/18Space tech startups fall out of VC orbit
RE
10/18Space tech startups fall out of VC orbit
RE
10/12Virgin Orbit, Spire Global partner for multiple satellite launches
RE
10/12Credit Suisse Starts Spire Global at Neutral with $2 Price Target
MT
10/12Spire Global Signs Launch Deal With Virgin Orbit
MT
10/12Virgin Orbit, Spire Global Sign Multilaunch Agreement
BU
10/12Virgin Orbit, Spire Global Sign Multi Launch Agreement
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -92,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 29,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,01x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 180 M 180 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 378
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spire Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,29 $
Average target price 3,53 $
Spread / Average Target 174%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Platzer Co-Founder
Thomas Krywe Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen Cappaert Chief Technology Officer
Theresa Condor Chief Operating Officer & Director
Stephen D. Messer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.-61.83%180
COMCAST CORPORATION-37.29%139 282
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.14.77%6 071
GLOBALSTAR, INC.52.59%3 259
SES S.A.-8.18%2 812
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-16.81%2 052