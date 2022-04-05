Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spire Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPIR   US8485601087

SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.

(SPIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spire Global Announces Participation in Jefferies Virtual Space Summit

04/05/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”) a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming event:

Event: Jefferies Virtual Space Summit
Date: April 12, 2022
Presenter: Peter Platzer, CEO
Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. ET
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff231/spir/1866750

Conferences that have presentations that are publicly webcast will be webcast live. Event replays will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.spire.com/news-events.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, Singapore, Oxfordshire, and Cambridge, Ontario. To learn more, visit spire.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
05:33pSpire Global Announces Participation in Jefferies Virtual Space Summit
BU
04/04Spire Global Appoints Benjamin Hackman as Head of Investor Relations
BU
04/04Spire Global Appoints Benjamin Hackman as Head of Investor Relations
CI
03/30SPIRE GLOBAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
03/28CJS Securities Initiates Spire Global at Market Outperform with $6 Price Target
MT
03/24Spire Global Expands Partnership With Slingshot Aerospace on GPS Telemetry Data
MT
03/24Identifying Radio Frequency (RF) and GPS Interferences for Military Applications with S..
BU
03/24Spire Global, Inc. Announces the Expansion of Their Existing Partnership with Slingshot..
CI
03/20SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.(NYSE : SPIR) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
03/16Spire Global Announces Landmark Space-as-a-Service Contract with NorthStar Earth & Spac..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 87,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -75,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 285 M 285 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 320
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spire Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,04 $
Average target price 5,80 $
Spread / Average Target 184%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Platzer Co-Founder
Thomas Krywe Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen Cappaert Chief Technology Officer
Theresa Condor Chief Operating Officer & Director
Stephen D. Messer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.-39.65%285
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.2.91%5 455
SES S.A.18.73%4 055
GLOBALSTAR, INC.29.31%2 699
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-8.62%2 483
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY PJSC0.36%1 827