Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spire Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPIR   US8485601087

SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.

(SPIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spire Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event

01/31/2022 | 06:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”) a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual event:

Event: Cowen's 43rd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference
1x1 meetings and Presentation
Date: February 8, 2022
Presentation Time: 7:10 - 7:50 a.m. PT / 10:10 – 10:50 a.m. ET
Presenter: Peter Platzer, CEO
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen107/spir/2038360

Attendance of Cowen's 43rd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference is by invitation only for clients. Interested investors should contact your sales representative to secure a time for one-on-one meetings. A webcast of the presentation session will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.spire.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, Singapore and Cambridge, Ontario. To learn more, visit spire.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
06:46aSpire Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event
BU
01/27Spire Global Launches Localized Weather Forecasts Customized for Global Ports
BU
01/27Spire Global, Inc. Launches Localized Weather Forecasts Customized for Global Ports
CI
01/21Spire Global, Dragonfly Team Up to Support Australian Government's Office of National I..
MT
01/21Spire and Dragonfly Aerospace Announce Partnership to Support Australian Office of Nati..
BU
01/21Spire and Dragonfly Aerospace Announce Partnership to Support Australian Office of Nati..
CI
01/19BofA Securities Downgrades Spire Global to Underperform From Neutral
MT
01/14Virgin Orbit mission success brings UK satellite launch one step closer
AQ
01/11Virgin Orbit Shares Soar Ahead of Third Commercial Flight Launch
MT
01/05Spire Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 41,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -99,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 320 M 320 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 331
Free-Float -
Chart SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spire Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,30 $
Average target price 7,31 $
Spread / Average Target 218%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Platzer Co-Founder
Thomas Krywe Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen Cappaert Chief Technology Officer
Theresa Condor Chief Operating Officer & Director
Stephen D. Messer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.-31.95%320
CHINA SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.-7.71%8 351
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.-15.14%4 632
SES S.A.-0.92%3 509
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS4.15%2 873
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-10.34%1 865