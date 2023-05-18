Advanced search
    SPIR   US8485601087

SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.

(SPIR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-17 pm EDT
0.7031 USD   +0.46%
06:46aSpire Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event
BU
05/17Spire Global, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17Spire Global, Inc. Announces Resignation of Thomas Krywe as Chief Financial Officer, Effective September 30, 2023
CI
Spire Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event

05/18/2023 | 06:46am EDT
Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming event.

Event: SHARE Series
Date: May 22, 2023
Presentation Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
Presenter: Peter Platzer, CEO
Webcast link: https://www.openexchange.tv/monday-management-update-may-22/spire-global-nyse-spir

This event is set in a fireside chat format and directed to provide access to retail investors. Investors will have the opportunity to ask management questions during the chat. An archived replay will be available on the SHARE Series website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has eight offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 106 M - -
Net income 2023 -64,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 89,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,57x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 103 M 103 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
EV / Sales 2024 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 418
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Spire Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,70 $
Average target price 3,06 $
Spread / Average Target 335%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Platzer Co-Founder
Thomas Krywe Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen Cappaert Chief Technology Officer
Theresa Condor Chief Operating Officer & Director
Stephen D. Messer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.-26.76%103
COMCAST CORPORATION15.21%167 962
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.17.59%7 611
SES S.A.-4.93%2 786
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-17.29%1 994
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-9.84%1 689
