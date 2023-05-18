Spire Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming event.

Event: SHARE Series

Date: May 22, 2023

Presentation Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Presenter: Peter Platzer, CEO

Webcast link: https://www.openexchange.tv/monday-management-update-may-22/spire-global-nyse-spir

This event is set in a fireside chat format and directed to provide access to retail investors. Investors will have the opportunity to ask management questions during the chat. An archived replay will be available on the SHARE Series website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has eight offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.

