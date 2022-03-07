Log in
SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.

Spire Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

03/07/2022 | 04:46pm EST
Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”) a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming events:

Event: Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference
Date: March 14, 2022
1x1 meetings, Presentation, & Panel Discussion
Presentation Time: 2:20 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Presentation Webcast Link: https://kvgo.com/deutsche-bank/spire-global-march-2022
Panel Discussion: Building Infrastructure in Space
Panel Time: 3:50 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET
Presentation & Panel Participants: Peter Platzer, CEO and Thomas Krywe, CFO

Event: BofA Securities STAARS Summit 2022
Date: March 21, 2022
Panel Discussion Only
Panel Discussion: Satellites, Earth Observation & Space Infrastructure
Panel Time: 10:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. MT / 12:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
Panel Participants: Peter Platzer, CEO

For more information on specific events, presentation times and webcast details, if available, visit the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.spire.com/news-events.

Conferences that have presentations that are publicly webcast will be webcast live. Event replays will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website. Please contact your sales representative at the host firms for additional information and to request a meeting with management.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard-to-acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, Singapore, Oxfordshire, and Cambridge, Ontario. To learn more, visit spire.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -99,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 280 M 280 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,50x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 331
Free-Float -
Chart SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spire Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,01 $
Average target price 5,81 $
Spread / Average Target 189%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Platzer Co-Founder
Thomas Krywe Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen Cappaert Chief Technology Officer
Theresa Condor Chief Operating Officer & Director
Stephen D. Messer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.-40.53%280
CHINA SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.-7.99%8 381
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.56%4 953
SES S.A.-1.26%3 309
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-15.19%2 288
GLOBALSTAR, INC.0.86%2 102