Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spire Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPIR   US8485601087

SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.

(SPIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:43 2022-11-16 am EST
1.415 USD   -1.74%
09:27aSpire Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
11/15Spire Global : Unveils Next-Generation 16U Satellite Bus
PU
11/14Spire Global : Appoints Philip Plantholt as General Manager of Spire Aviation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spire Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

11/16/2022 | 09:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming event.

Event: Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference
Date: December 1, 2022
Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. ET
Location: Palm Beach, FL
Presenter: Peter Platzer, CEO

Event: Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Space Summit
Date: December 6, 2022
Location: New York
Presenter: Peter Platzer, CEO

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Ontario, Glasgow, Oxfordshire, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.spire.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
09:27aSpire Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
11/15Spire Global : Unveils Next-Generation 16U Satellite Bus
PU
11/14Spire Global : Appoints Philip Plantholt as General Manager of Spire Aviation
PU
11/10Transcript : Spire Global, Inc. Presents at Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit..
CI
11/10SPIRE GLOBAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
11/09Transcript : Spire Global, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
11/09Spire Global, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
11/09Spire Global Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
11/09Earnings Flash (SPIR) SPIRE GLOBAL Reports Q3 Loss $-0.12
MT
11/09Earnings Flash (SPIR) SPIRE GLOBAL Posts Q3 Revenue $20.4M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -90,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 48,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 202 M 202 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 403
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spire Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,44 $
Average target price 3,28 $
Spread / Average Target 128%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Platzer Co-Founder
Thomas Krywe Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen Cappaert Chief Technology Officer
Theresa Condor Chief Operating Officer & Director
Stephen D. Messer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.-57.40%202
COMCAST CORPORATION-31.89%148 206
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.21.70%6 479
GLOBALSTAR, INC.63.79%3 421
SES S.A.-0.80%3 089
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-15.00%2 183