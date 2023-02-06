Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spire Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPIR   US8485601087

SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.

(SPIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:18:16 2023-02-06 pm EST
1.155 USD   -6.10%
02:34pSpire Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
10:42aGeneration Space launches startup accelerator in U.S
RE
01/27U.S. GDP Growth Cools; Jobless Claims Point to Still-Tight Labor Market
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spire Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

02/06/2023 | 02:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming event.

Event: Cowen 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference
Date: February 16, 2023
Presentation Time: 8:30 a.m. – 9:10 a.m. ET
Location: Arlington, VA
Presenter: Thomas Krywe, CFO
Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen131/spir/2034430

Event: Barclays Industrial Select Conference
Date: February 22, 2023
Location: Miami, FL
Presenter: Thomas Krywe, CFO

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multipurpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has eight offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.spire.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
02:34pSpire Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
10:42aGeneration Space launches startup accelerator in U.S
RE
01/27U.S. GDP Growth Cools; Jobless Claims Point to Still-Tight Labor Market
DJ
01/17Spire Global : Announces Maritime Leadership Changes to Support Growth
PU
01/09Spire Global Announces Participation in ACG Next Conference
AQ
01/09Spire Global Appoints Michael Eilts as General Manager of Weather and Earth Intelligenc..
BU
01/06Spire Global Announces Participation in ACG Next Conference
BU
2022Spire Global, Inc. Announces Completion of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation and ..
BU
2022Spire Global, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to ..
AQ
2022Spire Global, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -89,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 48,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 172 M 172 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 403
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spire Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,23 $
Average target price 3,32 $
Spread / Average Target 170%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Platzer Co-Founder
Thomas Krywe Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen Cappaert Chief Technology Officer
Theresa Condor Chief Operating Officer & Director
Stephen D. Messer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.28.13%172
COMCAST CORPORATION14.30%168 516
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.16.05%7 495
SES S.A.19.64%3 482
GLOBALSTAR, INC.2.26%2 449
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS0.43%1 887