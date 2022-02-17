Log in
    SPIR   US8485601087

SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.

(SPIR)
Spire Global Appoints Chuck Cash as Vice President of Federal Sales

02/17/2022 | 06:48am EST
Navy Veteran, Salesforce and Oracle Sales Executive to Lead Federal Team

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, today announced it has appointed Chuck Cash as Vice President of Federal Sales. Mr. Cash will report to Kamal Arafeh, Senior Vice President of Sales and will be based in Spire’s Vienna, Virginia office.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005153/en/

Spire Global Appoints Chuck Cash as Vice President of Federal Sales (Photo: Business Wire)

Spire Global Appoints Chuck Cash as Vice President of Federal Sales (Photo: Business Wire)

An award-winning sales executive, Mr. Cash has been at the forefront of digital transformation and technological system adoptions, helping the Department of Defense (DOD) and federal customers deploy next-gen software and systems. In his role as Vice President of Federal Sales, Mr. Cash will help shape and execute Spire’s Federal business growth strategy, expanding the Spire team nationwide and enhancing federal agency relationships.

“For over 20 years, Chuck has helped demystify and prioritize next-generation technical platforms for U.S. government agencies. His incredible track-record, strong leadership skills and impeccable ethical and moral standards make him not only the right cultural fit for our team, but the right leader to bolster our impact in working with the U.S. federal government,” said Kamal Arafeh, Senior Vice President of Sales, Spire.

Mr. Cash, a decorated, former navy pilot, most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer of Govini, selling enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) in the decision science category to defense and civilian agencies. Prior to this role, he was Vice President at Salesforce, covering specifically Army and Defense Agency accounts and deployments.

Prior to his time at Salesforce, Mr. Cash served as President of TIBCO Software Federal Inc. (TIBCO’s Federal sales business), selling enterprise integration, API management, data analytics and data science software to public sector customers and systems integrators. Before TIBCO, he was Vice President of DOD Infrastructure Sales at Oracle, comprising server, storage, cloud and managed solutions for DOD customers. Mr. Cash also served as Senior Director of Federal, Aerospace & Defense at PTC, leading sales efforts for enterprise product lifecycle management software and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to U.S., Canadian, and European customers. He earned a master’s degree in Technical & Organizational Management with Honors from John Hopkins University, and a bachelor’s degree in Systems Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy.

“Spire’s proven technical prowess and vision is at the forefront of the new era of space-based data. The challenges our defense and federal partners face today, from extreme weather to global shipping, must be solved with-real time data and intelligence, and I believe that Spire’s data solutions and satellite as a services capabilities is the scalable solution that can unlock answers to some of the toughest problems we face today and will face in the future,” said Mr. Cash. “I truly value the opportunity to join as the new leader of this high-performing team to expand our work with the federal government to better serve U.S. citizens and help create a safer, more equitable world.”

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Cambridge, Ontario, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit http://www.spire.com.


