    SPIR   US8485601087

SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.

(SPIR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
1.420 USD    0.00%
07:00aSpire Global Gets $6 Million Contract Extension From NASA
MT
06:46aSpire Global Awarded $6 Million NASA Contract Extension for Earth Observation Data
BU
06/14SPIRE GLOBAL : obtains $120 million credit facility from Blue Torch Capital - Form 8-K
PU
Spire Global Awarded $6 Million NASA Contract Extension for Earth Observation Data

06/23/2022 | 06:46am EDT
Spire has provided reflectometry, radio occultation and other Earth observation data to NASA’s Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program since 2018

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced it was awarded a $6 million, 12-month contract extension from NASA to continue its participation in the agency’s Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program.

Spire will continue to deliver a comprehensive catalog of Earth observation data, associated metadata, and ancillary information from its constellation of 100+ multipurpose satellites. The data provided will include:

  • Surface data, Spire’s GNSS Grazing Angle Reflectometry data (GNSS-R), to measure sea ice extent, classification and altimetry, soil moisture, and ocean surface wind speed;
  • Atmospheric data, Spire’s GNSS radio occultation (GNSS-RO) soundings, for weather forecast models to improve global weather forecasting accuracy;
  • Space weather offering measurements of electron density and scintillation that allow researchers to monitor the ionosphere as well as prepare for and react to weather events in space; and
  • Domain awareness including satellite state vector, altitude and precise orbit determination (POD) data to correct errors in orbital drag models.

Spire’s data will be available for scientific purposes to all federal agencies, NASA-funded researchers, and U.S. government-funded researchers.

“The CSDA Program offers Earth observation data that is critical to the efforts of U.S. government agencies and researchers working to solve some of the biggest challenges we face, such as climate change,” said Chuck Cash, Vice President of Federal Sales, Spire. “The program is a great example of how partnership between the private and public sector can accelerate our path to building a better, more sustainable future.”

NASA launched the CSDA Program in 2017 for the purpose of acquiring commercial datasets that support NASA’s Earth science research and application goals. Commercial datasets provide a cost-effective means to augment the suite of Earth observations acquired by NASA, other U.S. government agencies, and international partners and agencies.

“NASA is continuing our relationship with Spire Global via the CSDA program for another year. These data continue to be leveraged by NASA and its funded researchers, as well as other partners throughout the U.S. government,” said Will McCarty, the CSDA Program Scientist at NASA Headquarters. “We exploit these observations to better understand the physical processes associated with our Earth’s atmosphere and surface, as well as to observe and understand the solar-driven space weather at the boundary between the Earth’s atmosphere and space.”

Spire will provide rolling access to 12 months of radio occultation data with a 30-day latency. This data will be archived and maintained by NASA under the CSDA Program’s Smallsat Data Explorer (SDX) database. Federal agencies and U.S. government-funded researchers can request access to the data via the CSDA Program’s commercial datasets webpage.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multipurpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Ontario, Glasgow, Oxfordshire, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.spire.com.


© Business Wire 2022
