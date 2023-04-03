Advanced search
Spire Global Awarded National Reconnaissance Office Contract for Radio Frequency Data

04/03/2023 | 06:46am EDT
Contract demonstrates the agency’s continued commitment to evaluating the acquisition of commercial radio frequency data for situational awareness and intelligence

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, was awarded a contract by the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) for commercial radio frequency (RF) remote sensing. Spire won a contract as part of the NRO’s Strategic Commercial Enhancements (SCE) Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) program in September 2022. Spire is proud to announce two options were exercised extending the performance period through March 1, 2025.

The agency will continue to use Spire’s data to evaluate how commercial radio frequency (RF) will be integrated into its overhead architecture. The contract demonstrates the agency’s commitment to expand the acquisition and integration of commercial space-based data for situational awareness and to address new intelligence challenges.

“The NRO has continued to show its commitment to innovation by recognizing the value of RF data in providing situational awareness and strengthening global security,” said Chuck Cash, Vice President of Federal Sales, Spire. “In a rapidly changing world, we at Spire aim to provide government organizations the competitive advantage they need to solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space.”

Spire’s fully deployed constellation of over 100 satellites monitors radio frequency signals to provide data and analytics on global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact global security, economies, and human potential. The Company operates over 40 satellites that help detect and geolocate signal interference, jamming, and spoofing. These satellites can identify the power, location, and directionality of such events.

Spire provides data to U.S. military branches and federal agencies such as USSF, USN, NGA, NASA and NOAA. Last week, the Company announced a contract with NOAA to deliver satellite weather data for operational weather forecasts, space weather models and climate research.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multipurpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has eight offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.spire.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 106 M - -
Net income 2023 -62,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 90,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,42x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 96,2 M 96,2 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
EV / Sales 2024 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 413
Free-Float 73,2%
Managers and Directors
Peter Platzer Co-Founder
Thomas Krywe Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen Cappaert Chief Technology Officer
Theresa Condor Chief Operating Officer & Director
Stephen D. Messer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.-30.42%96
COMCAST CORPORATION8.41%159 831
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.20.49%7 839
SES S.A.-5.35%2 881
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-12.78%2 101
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY6.40%1 767
