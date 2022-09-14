Spire Global Files Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced that it has filed an S-3 shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”). When declared effective by the SEC, Spire may from time to time issue various types of securities, including Class A common stock, preferred stock, depository shares, debt securities and/or warrants, up to an aggregate amount of $180 million in one or more offerings. The registration statement also includes an “at-the-market” (“ATM”) offering prospectus supplement that would allow for the sale of up to $85 million of the Company’s Class A common stock that may be issued and sold under an equity distribution agreement.

The registration statement has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted under the Form S-3 registration statement prior to the time the Form S-3 registration statement becomes effective. Potential investors should read the prospectus forming part of the registration statement, and the prospectus supplement relating to the ATM offering and other documents the company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Spire and the ATM offering program. You may obtain copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus without charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor may there be any sale of Spire’s Class A common stock or other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the effectiveness of the registration statement with the SEC and registration or qualification under the securities law of any state or jurisdiction.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Ontario, Glasgow, Oxfordshire, Luxembourg, and Singapore.

