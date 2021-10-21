Spire Global, Inc. : Opens New, Expanded Virginia Office to Better Serve Government Clients

The Growing Spire Team and Federal Work Creates Demand for New Space

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“the Company” or “Spire”), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, announced today the opening of a new office located in Vienna, Virginia. The new office in Tysons has more than doubled in size to help the organization better serve federal customers like NASA and NOAA, and provide its growing team with a work environment accessible to the greater Washington, D.C. area.

“Spire’s space-based cubesat data is deployed to solve tough problems here on earth,” said Keith E. Johnson, VP & GM for Government Solutions, Spire Global Inc. “We value the opportunity to continue to work closely with the federal government to better serve U.S. citizens and help create a safer, more equitable world.”

The Company is already making plans to increase the space in the building further to account for expected growth in 2022 to help meet possible demand for a wide range of data solutions and services to its federal customers, including global maritime coverage, air tracking and monitoring, numerical weather predictions and atmospheric earth conditions. To learn more about Spire’s federal offerings, visit https://spire.com/federal/.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington, D.C., Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit http://www.spire.com.

