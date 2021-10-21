Log in
    SPIR   US8485601087

SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.

(SPIR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Spire Global, Inc. : Opens New, Expanded Virginia Office to Better Serve Government Clients

10/21/2021 | 06:47am EDT
The Growing Spire Team and Federal Work Creates Demand for New Space

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“the Company” or “Spire”), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, announced today the opening of a new office located in Vienna, Virginia. The new office in Tysons has more than doubled in size to help the organization better serve federal customers like NASA and NOAA, and provide its growing team with a work environment accessible to the greater Washington, D.C. area.

“Spire’s space-based cubesat data is deployed to solve tough problems here on earth,” said Keith E. Johnson, VP & GM for Government Solutions, Spire Global Inc. “We value the opportunity to continue to work closely with the federal government to better serve U.S. citizens and help create a safer, more equitable world.”

The Company is already making plans to increase the space in the building further to account for expected growth in 2022 to help meet possible demand for a wide range of data solutions and services to its federal customers, including global maritime coverage, air tracking and monitoring, numerical weather predictions and atmospheric earth conditions. To learn more about Spire’s federal offerings, visit https://spire.com/federal/.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington, D.C., Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit http://www.spire.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 40,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -81,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 765 M 765 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 19,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 303
Free-Float 78,7%
Technical analysis trends SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,72 $
Average target price 12,83 $
Spread / Average Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Platzer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Krywe Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen Cappaert Chief Technology Officer
Stephen D. Messer Independent Director
William D. Porteous Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.-42.86%765
CHINA SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.-19.85%9 097
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.6.06%5 514
SES S.A.1.74%4 159
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS34.67%3 342
GLOBALSTAR, INC.387.30%2 959